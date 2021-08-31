Texas QB Hudson Card starts season opener, but Casey Thompson also gets playing time





Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said red shirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card will start the Longhorns’ season opener against No. 23 Louisiana, but Casey Thompson will also be in the game. Sarkisian added that he will re-evaluate the Texas permanent runway competition after Week 1. “Neither boys have ever started a game in their careers, so we’ll be looking at it in a week,” Sarkisian said Monday. “But the good thing for both guys is that I think we improve as an attack.” Sarkisian declined to say whether Card had permanently secured the job. “He’s starting against Louisiana,” Sarkisian said. “Casey is going to play. When, how much, I don’t know exactly. I think the game has to have a feel. Hudson has earned the right to be the starter, but somewhere in this game Casey gets his chances as well.” Card, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound Austin native of Lake Travis High School, was number 40 in the 2020 ESPN300. He defeated Thompson, a junior who had a breakout four-touchdown performance off the bench to relieve an injured Sam Ehlinger in last season’s Alamo Bowl win over Colorado. Card has only tried three passes in two Texas appearances. The race for the runway was tight, with Sarkisian initially expressing his dismay at both quarterbacks’ mistakes in the Longhorns’ first scrimmage. After the second scrimmage on August 21, Sarkisian said he was encouraged by their progress. “Hudson is a very talented young man with a great work ethic, he really tries to work the way we want to work,” Sarkisian said. “Like I told Casey, it’s really no knock on Casey. Both guys started to perform really well after that first scrimmage, and it was a tough decision.” The 21st-ranked Longhorns open Saturday at home against the Ragin’ Cajuns in their first opener as a ranked team against a ranked opponent since 1984, when the No. 4 Texas defeated the No. 11 Auburn 35-27.

