Clemsons 2021 football opponents ranking

Clemson Tigers Football schedule 2021



Hi there, Clemson fans. Welcome to the 2021 season. Hopefully a basketball-powered March Madness performance and some spring football were enough to get you over the hump.

Today’s feature highlights the schedule, and more specifically who is good and who is not. All twelve teams, ranging from the opponents of your calendar to who are they? programs.

The competitors. The essential bye week teams. The fakes.

And while the schedule tends to be all jokes, there should always be a few intriguing matchups here and there.

12. State of South Carolina

These games are terrible to watch, but nevertheless serve as a nice breather for the Tigers. South Carolina State is entering 2021 and has only played four times in their 2021 Spring FCS campaign due to concerns about COVID-19. They qualified as a relatively decent team (8-3) when they last took the field for a full season in 2019.

11. Connecticut

The most astonishing series of events that happened over the weekend was the amount of hype surrounding the Week 0 win in Fresno States. I mean, it’s UCONN to cry out loud. The Bulldogs could have played Alcorn State and still had a more challenging skirmish.

Was it in basketball? Different story. But Connecticut football never fails to lower its own stakes year after year.

10. Syracuse

Dino Babers faces a possible make or break season, which could very well be his last hurray in upstate New York. He has to deal with repairing a treacherous line of attack, in addition to figuring out who deserves the runway between QB’s Tommy DeVito and Garrett Schrader.

Remember when Georgia Tech defeated Clemson in the 2009 ACC Championship Game?

Yeah, me neither, or at least not for about ten years.

Geoff Collins will aim to hit the .500 mark for the first time in his three-year career as GT head coach. His transgression sees the return of Jeff Sims as the main signal summoner. Entering his sophomore season, Sims showed some versatility with 141 completions on 257 attempts for 13 touchdowns and 500 yards and six TDs on the ground.

He can do a little bit of everything, which is much more than defending his team. GT’s biggest mistake came at the cost of a core that allowed an average of 459 yards and 37 points.

8. South Carolina

This is a very generous choice here. A VERY, VERY, generous choice. Clemson’s in-state foes are coming off their worst season in recent program history.

A 2-2 start, the sacking of Will Muschamp and a run of six lost games marked the 2020 season in South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are getting a new head coach in Shane Beamer, though most USC Jr. fans would probably prefer to have his dad at the helm of operations. In addition, one of the few guys on the squad last year who actually achieved success – Jaycee Horn – is a Carolina Panther.

Placing Wake Forest to the bottom half of the list is akin to putting Alabama in the top 25 year after year. It’s almost a given, whether it’s 1981 or 2021.

That said, the Demon Deacons have a pretty interesting offense. It all comes down to whether QB Sam Hartman, who threw 159 completions for 2,224 and 13 TDs last year, can deliver yet another campaign full of improvements.

6. Louisville

What do you get when you combine an upward filled attack with a terrible job of ball protection? the 2020 Louisville Cardinals, evidently.

Kentuckys second favorite basketball school was no stranger to the turnover game last year. The Cardinals finished the 2020 season with one of the worst giveaway margins in the FBS (119), largely due to their leader Malik Cunningham.

His stats were no doubt decent — he threw for 2,600 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, and also cashed it seven times on the ground in the end zone — but those 12 picks made him look like the 2019 reincarnation of Jameis Winston.

Speaking of Mr. Winston, the state of Florida is still trying to get their mojo back these days.

On the one hand, the Noles finished under .500 for the second year in a row under freshman HC Mike Norvell. On the other hand, it looks like there’s a pretty attractive payload coming in from the transfer portal.

FSU adds McKenzie Milton, the former UCF signal caller who switched programs after not seeing the field for the past two years. He has generally gained the experience and the spring game highlights showed some good things.

4. State of North Carolina

The first thing to know about the state of North Carolina: they are a lot better than the state of South Carolina. The second thing to know about the state of North Carolina: they were the only other ACC Atlantic team besides Clemson to finish the 2020 season in the top 25. Although there were no divisions last year, still an impressive achievement.

Offensively, the Wolfpack puts QB Devin Leary back at the helm of operations. The incoming sophomore had 66 completions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. His arsenal consists of three other big names: Emeka Emezie, Thayer Thomas and Devin Carter.

Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person make a double effort in the rush category. Knight returns to Raleigh after carrying the ball 279 times, 1500+ yards and 15 TDs in two seasons. A little more experienced, Persons worth three years rush has seen him catch 1,343 yards and nine touchdowns on 320 carries.

While the defense failed to match the efforts on the other side of football in 2020, they will bring back nine starters for 2021.

3. Boston College

Is this the year Boston College finally breaks through?

Probably not, but the Eagles are bringing a lot of promises to the roster this year. The squad of sophomore head coach Jeff Hafleys returns on a completely different attack than a few years ago. The former Ohio State defensive coordinator turned BC into a pass-heavy machine.

Phil Jurkovec, who began his college career at rival Notre Dame of all places, made his transition through a season in which he threw 205 completions for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns.

And that defense – which qualified as the weaker of the two teams last year – returns eight of its starters. Whether the Eagles manage to compete with Clemson in their third consecutive trip to Memorial Stadium depends on how capable Dabo Swinney is at preparing for the Tigers, but expect this match to increase competitively in the coming years.

2. Pittsburgh

Pitt is that one team of college football that could compete with a certain team with a certain overall record on any given day. It doesn’t matter if they’re 4-8 or 8-4, facing Clemson or an old Big East foe, the Panthers know how to create chaos. We saw it in 2007 against West Virginia, we saw it in 2016 against the Tigers and we’ve seen it in recent years.

The Panthers bring one of the more stacked defenses in the entire ACC to the table. They return a large number of vets who contributed to those 97 bags over the past two seasons.

The attack, on the other hand, failed, but most of the notable guys—including the 2,400 yard, 13 touchdown QB Kenny Pickett—return for another try in the new year.

1. Georgia

The only extremely serious threat on the schedule is that of the No. 5 Georgia. The Dawgs are entering 2021 with an experienced JT Daniels at the helm of operations. Helping him out is a near-perfect line of attack, along with a top-notch college football defense.

A star-studded run-game Georgia owns the RBU name, after all, sees the return of its top five fullbacks. The core is led by Zamir White, the upperclassman who racked up 779 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2020 season. He also has some great guys behind him with James Cook, Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards in the rotation.

Georgia’s only question comes with the loss of George Pickens at the wide receiver position. The future NFL-bound WR has been a household name for a while, and with a serious knee injury, it’s unlikely all the hell can battle for most of the season.

That said, expect this one to be a crowd pleaser from start to finish.