American Jewish athlete Ian Seidenfeld wins gold at Paralympic table tennis





By Emily Burack Jewish American Ian Seidenfeld upset the world No. 1 by winning gold in table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Saturday. The 20-year-old has now followed in the footsteps of his father Mitchell, a four-time Paralympic table tennis medalist who won gold in Barcelona in 1992. The elder Seidenfeld now coaches Team USA Paralympics table tennis squad in addition to coaching his son and a fellow Jewish member of the team, Tahl Leibovitz.

The youngster Seidenfeld defeated defending champion Peter Rosenmeier of Denmark 3-0 to win. He had previously lost to Rosenmeier in the preliminary round. Both Seidenfelds havePseudoachondroplasia dwarfism, an inherited bone growth disorder, andcompetein class 6, for players who can stand but have severe limitations in their arms and legs. Rosenmeier I respect more than any class 6 (player), and most Para players, so I just took that into the game knowing he was going to fight really hard. So I also had to fight very hard, the Asian-Jewish athletesaid. I couldn't have dreamed of anything better, he added. Ian started playing table tennis at age 6 and qualified for the 2019 Paralympics. The COVID-19 postponement allowed him more time to train with his father at home in Lakeville, Minnesota last year. And while COVID-19 restrictions have banned family members from joining the Paralympics in Tokyo, since Mitchell is the team coach, he was able to attend for his sons' gold medal moment. When he started playing table tennis, I knew he wanted to be good, Mitchell saidafter the match. And he has faced a lot of pressure because he had to become a gold medalist. And it is very difficult. So now he is a gold medalist. He has no more pressure. It was a little too much pressure for a guy to have, thinking the only way to be successful is to be the best, but maybe it drove him to be the best.

