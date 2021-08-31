Tour Championship Odds, PGA Tour Final Expert Picks

The 2020-21 PGA Tour season concludes with this week’s Tour Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club. A field made up of the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings for the season will now compete for the $15 million first prize. Below we look at the 2021 Tour Championship odds and make ourPGA Tour Picks and Predictionsto win.

The Tour Championship begins with the strokes assigned by the FedEx Cup standings after Patrick Cantlays has won the BMW Championship for at least a week. Cantlay enters the week at the top of the standings with Tony Finau, winner of recent weeks Northern Trust, in second.

Cantlay will tee off on Thursday at 10 under par with a two-stroke lead over Finau. Places three through five start at 7 under, 6 under and 5 under, respectively. Places six through 10 start at 4 under, 11-15 at 3 under, 16-20 at 2 under, 21-25 at 1 under and 26-30 start at even par. The odds and our picks include these starting tricks.

Opportunities provided byTypical sports book

Jon Rahm (+380)

Rahm starts the week four shots from the lead at 6 under, but that will be manageable for the Tour leader in the total number of shots per round on the field. His 2.57 strokes per round is half a stroke per round better than Cantlay and 0.59 better than Bryson DeChambeau.

The Spaniard dropped from second to fourth place in the season standings last week with a T-9 finish. It was his sixth consecutive international top-10 finish, excluding his forced withdrawal from the Memorial Tournament. He remains number 1 in theGolf week/Sagarin ranking and the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rahm finished fourth in East Lake last year on minus-17, including starting strokes. It was a terrible putting performance, but he has averaged 0.33 strokes per round with the flat stick this season.

Contender

Tony Finau (+700)

Finaus a much better bet, almost double Rahm’s and two strokes closer to the tournament leader. He is 17th in the Golf week/Sagarin ranking only ninth in the Official World Golf Ranking after his win over the Northern Trust and a T-15 finish last week.

He is tied for 10th in the field with 16 career rounds played at East Lake and has averaged 2.06 strokes on the field per round at this location, ranking 10th out of 30 golfers in attendance. He has only had one win this season (and since 2016), but he has three runner-up finishes and three other top-10 shows in 21 events in 2021.

He only needs to make two tricks over four rounds to force his third playoff of the year.

Wild guess

Rory McIlroy (+2000)

Betting outside of the FedEx Cup leaders has proven risky since the starting stroke format was introduced in 2019; However, McIlroy, who starts 16th in the standings at 2 under, is worth a small flyer for a 20-1 return on your investment.

The two-time FedEx Cup winner has averaged 2.91 field strokes per round over 28 rounds in East Lake GC. After complaining about the work of the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 super season, McIlroy only finished fourth last week for his best North American finish since winning the Wells Fargo Championship in early May.

