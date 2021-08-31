Kelly Van Zon takes three Paralympic gold medals in a row





Kelly van Zon arrived in Tokyo as one of the Paralympics to look forward to and did not disappoint. In the thrilling final of the women’s singles class 7 on Monday (August 30), the Dutch legend made a memorable comeback with a 3-2 victory over Viktoriia Safonova of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC). Van Zon won the first set 11-8, but Safanova took the next two 11-3,11-4. But in a great display of mental toughness and grit, Van Zon took the last two 11-5, 11-8 to claim her third straight Paralympic gold medal. My feeling is great. It was a tough game and I knew this was going to happen and she was leading 2-1 and I thought: come on Kelly, now you really have to play table tennis,” said Van Zon. I eventually started playing table tennis more. I wasn’t afraid, she couldn’t push me back from the table, and she did at the beginning and my coach said, Kelly, stay close to the table. I knew because my block is good and I could better return her service, so that made all the difference. And some luck and some positive energy.” OIS Photos Van Zon admitted she was so close to winning her third consecutive Paralympic gold, which put extra pressure on her. “That’s why my tension was so high. You always feel the pressure, but you want it and I kept fighting. Australia’s long wait is coming to an end Australia waited 37 years to win a gold Paralympic table tennis medal. Then they grabbed two in just over an hour. Terry Biggs had won the country’s last gold in 1984, but Lei Li Na and Yang Qian enjoyed a magical 60 minutes at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium to finish that bare-bones streak in style. Lei got the ball rolling, beating China’s Xiong Guiyan 3-2 in the women’s singles class 9. In the ensuing final, Yang ousted Brazil’s Bruna Costa Alexandre (BRA) 3-1 to win the women’s singles class 10. When I started today I felt nervous because we lost the first two finals to Australians, Yang said. When Li Na won today, I breathed a sigh of relief. I was like, ‘Please don’t let us have four silver medals from four finals’. I am very happy to represent Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.paralympic.org/news/netherlands-kelly-van-zon-makes-it-three-paralympic-gold-medals-row The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos