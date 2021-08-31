More calm at work for White Sox, Tim Anderson

Short stop Tim Anderson know that it makes sense to choose his spots. If that means running to first base every now and then with a routine flyout or groundout, so be it.

Or if it means he has to get a full day off like he got on Sunday to take care of his sore legs, move on.

Manager Tony LaRussa says there are sore backs and aching legs throughout the roster, and he rests players when he can. Anderson gets two days off on Monday. Luis Robert was free on Saturday, and Yoan Moncada sat outside on sunday, departure Jake Lamb and leury garcia man the left side of the infield in the weekend series rubber game against the Cubs.

The normal aches and pains, the sort of thing players play in October, although Anderson’s free time suggests it’s something more. In the meantime, La Russa will continue to scale back from things like counting starting runners from first base at 3-1 or 3-2 with less than two outs.

There is some wear and tear after five months, he said.

When Rick Renteria managed the Sox, he demanded that players run out of everything with maximum effort. La Russa expects effort, but you don’t run in the Olympics, he said. We tell them to be careful.

Even before this run of games sat him out, Anderson would pick his spots.

It gets to a point where you have to be smart, Anderson recently told the Chicago Sun-Times. I don’t think it’s disrespectful to the game; it understands that there are great players that are guaranteed to make that game.

On certain ground balls you can hit something hard and have no chance of hitting it. But at least make some effort. On some ground balls you know you have a chance and you are going to give it. Now we were at the point in the season where we need everyone healthy, doing what we were trying to do. In October we won’t need any more missing pieces when that time comes.

With a 10-game lead in the American League Central as September quickly approaches, La Russa has the luxury of resting players. La Russa expresses its sensitivity to fans who don’t see their favorites in uniform, but the big picture comes first. Some players, like Jose Abreuc, refuse to sit. Others applaud it.

Anderson needs it. After missing five of six games, he returned to regular action with four consecutive games. And now it is time for another rest.

We are very conscious about our legs right now, said La Russa.

In Tim’s case, his legs are barking, so he gets that today and tomorrow.

100 RBI for Abreu, again

Abreu drove in two runs with a double for his 100th and 101st RBI. It’s his sixth career 100-RBI season, tying Paul Konerko for second in Sox history and four shy Frank Thomas.

Welcome back

Yasmani Grandal went 6-for-12 in the series. In his first action since coming off the injured list, he caught two games, DHd in one and had three homeruns, a double and 10 RBI.