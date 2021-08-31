French Lamirault retains men’s table tennis title





Frenchman Fabien Lamirault retained his single class 2 table tennis title on Monday after beating Poland’s Rafal Czuper by five sets. While Alex Portal claimed silver in the pool.

Lamirault, who is participating in his third Games, won 11-6, 12-14, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9 to beat Czuper for the second consecutive Olympic final and become the first in his category to win. recovers-to-back crowns. “It had never been done before,” said the 41-year-old after adding to a collection of two gold coins from Rio in 2016 and a silver and brittle one in London in 2012. “It’s a great relief because I put a lot of pressure on myself for these gamesLamirault said. Lamirault is the seventh French table tennis player to win a medal at the Games. Its success – France’s fourth gold medal – brought the country’s total number of medals to 27. The 28th arrived in the Olympic pool after 19-year-old Alex Portal won silver in the 200m medley (S13). The bronze medalist in the 400-meter freestyle finished in 2 minutes and 09.92 seconds. Igor Boki from Belarus took the gold in a world record time of 2 minutes 02.70 seconds. “I’m very happy with the race. It was my best time. I was fourth in the last corner and second … not much more to say … I’m really happy.” On the track, Anton Prokhorov of the Russian Paralympic Committee won the Men’s 100m T63 and Felix Streng of Germany won the T64 event in 10.76 seconds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rfi.fr/en/sports/20210830-paralympics-day-6-france-s-lamirault-retains-men-s-table-tennis-title-tokyo-japan-alex-portal-swimming The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos