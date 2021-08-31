Jamaica Table Tennis Association race against time to find $33,000 to send team to Pan Am Youth Championships





Simon Tomlinson and Solesha Young successfully defended their national titles when the curtains fell on the Jamaican National Table Tennis Championships at the National Indoor Sports Center last Thursday. Tomlinson, who won his fifth national title, defeated Peter Moo-Young, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7, for a 4-1 win. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Young defeated Tsenaye Lewis 11-7, 11-3, 1-12, 11-3, 11-5 for the Womens title. Young also won the U21 female title and the Womens Rural Singles Open title. The Women’s Open title is the title that means the most to me simply because it tells everyone that I am the number one woman in the country. Two-time National Champion; that’s a great achievement for me at age 17, said Young, who said preparing for the competition came with its own challenges. Overall, my performance was excellent despite limited training, the Covid-19 pandemic and preparation for CSEC exams. I had to use strategy and tactics to defend my title. She revealed that in some cases she could only train twice a month because access to training facilities was limited due to the pandemic. Tomlinson, meanwhile, said it was not an easy road to the title. I went into the final and tried to be as calm as possible. I had a big fight in the semi-final with David Williams, an experienced player who now lives in England, and that result was 4-3, so I had a try-out match in the semi-final, so in the final I had to calm myself down and going in with a good match plan, good strategy and outsmarting Peter, Tomlinson said. He is a very intelligent, cunning player. Tomlinson said he didn’t get the chance to play as much mainly because of the pandemic, especially after falling short on his bid to qualify for the Olympics in April. However, that experience helped him navigate the challenging rounds of the National Championships. The Olympic qualifier was the best preparation I’d had for this tournament, admittedly that was three/four months ago, but it was the only work I could do given the restrictions we’ve had in Jamaica due to Covid, so I was depended heavily on that preparation and the knowledge I had gained on my way to the Olympics and it certainly helped. It kept me calm, centered during the matches. At no point did I overreact or lose my cool. I was able to stay focused and get the job done. Other categories of winners were as follows: U13 Girls: Karecea Peterkin, U15 Boys: Jadeen Ebanks, U15 Girls: Tsenaye Lewis, U19 Boys: Rasheed Clarke, U19 Girls: Naveah Scott, U21: Joel Butler, Country Men: Rudolph Sinclair, Men 40: Rudolph. Andrew Lue, president of the Jamaica Table Tennis Association and runner-up in the Mens 40 competition, called the tournament a success. For the first time, we had the men’s and women’s champions win the same prize money. As part of our commitment to gender equality, we felt it was very important for that to happen so that we could set the pace for other sports to follow, he said. Another historic first was that our U13 Boys title was shared between Gari Whyte and Brian Blake as that final could not be played.

