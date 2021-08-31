Red Sox vs. Rays – Game Recap – August 30, 2021

NS. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox had a rough day before the game started, then the Tampa Bay Rays made it even rougher.

Wander Franco extended his 30-game on-base streak with a two-run single, fellow rookie Luis Patio pitched cleanly in the sixth inning and the AL East-leading Rays won their eighth in a row, beating Boston 6-1 on Monday-evening.

The Red Sox had increased their total players on the COVID-19-related injured list to four when lefthander Martn Prez and righthander Matt Barnes were added ahead of the first pitch. Last Friday, it featured infielder-outfielder Kik Hernndez and infielder Christian Arroyo.

After the game, Boston manager Alex Cora said the team learned that reliever Josh Taylor was considered a close contact and will be quarantined. Coach Ramon Vazquez tested positive, while first base coach Ton Goodwin is also a close contact.

I’m just happy that the people who tested positive are feeling good,” Cora said. They’re going to be fine. The professional side of it, we just have to keep grinding.

It’s not easy, he said. “Today is a lot harder than yesterday, and yesterday was harder than the day before, and hopefully we’ll be okay tomorrow. I prayed for that, that this would be the end and then it’s all about baseball.”

When asked if he was frustrated or angry about the situation, Cora said: I’m just tired.

To think about it all the time and deal with this before a game and during a game and stuff, honestly that’s how I feel right now, he said.

Boston outfielder Hunter Renfroe, who was on the mourning list on Thursday following the death of his father, could return on Tuesday.

Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 31st homer on Boston starter Nick Pivetta’s first pitch, setting the Rays off.

Boston, which led the Rays by 1 1/2 games and entered a three-game run at Tampa Bay on July 30, dropped nine games in the division race.

Bobby Dalbec hit his 18th homer for the Red Sox, who are two games ahead of Oakland for the second AL wildcard spot.

Tampa Bay is 83-48 and a franchise-best 35 games over .500

20-year-old Franco tied Mel Ott for the fifth longest streak on base by an under-21 player with his hit in the eighth to make it 6-1.

The 21-year old Patio (4-3) gave up one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. The righthander came out of a win on August 21 when he held the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox to two runs over a career-high tying six innings.

Really encouraging, Rays manager Kevin Cash of the series opening win. Luis was just excellent. Wander picks up his goal and just extends a really impressive run he puts in.”

The Rays went up 3-1 in the fourth. Kevin Kiermaier doubled out, moved to third base when Mike Zunino reached on a wild pitch while striking out and scored on Lowe’s high hopper over Dalbec for a single.

Hansel Robles replaced Pivetta (9-7) with two and no outs in the sixth and walked Lowe to load the bases. He eventually gave up only one run when third baseman Rafael Devers was charged with an error after misplaying the soft grounder by Nelson Cruzs.

Austin Meadows got his 92nd RBI on a single in the third to give the Rays a 2-1 lead.

Dalbec made it to 1 on his second inning drive.

Pivetta gave up four runs and six hits in five innings. He struckout six, walked five and had two wild pitches.

RESET

The Rays picked their lone double-digit winner, LHP Josh Fleming (10-6, 5.01 ERA), to Triple-A Durham.

Fleming has allowed 16 runs in 13 innings in his last three appearances.

This gives him a chance to hit the reset button and work on what made him right in the past, Cash said.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Ryan Brasier (left calf strain) could be recovered from IL in the coming days.

Blasting: OR Brett Phillips (right ankle sprain) went on 10-day IL and is expected back when eligible on Sept. 9. RHP JP Feyereisen (right shoulder discomfort) returned from the 10-day IL.

NEXT ONE

Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough (7-4) starts or follows an opener on Tuesday-evening. Boston hadn’t mentioned an appetizer.

