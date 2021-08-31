Tokyo Paralympics Day 7: Indians in Action on August 31





Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Singh Bhati, who won gold and bronze respectively in Rio 2016, will compete in the T63 men’s high jump final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday. Rubina Francis, who set a world record by taking gold at the World Shooting Para Sport Cup in June, will compete in the SH1 qualifier for the women’s 10m air pistol. READ MORE | Tokyo Paralympic Games: Shooter Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win gold Bhavinaben Patel, who took silver in the women’s singles class 4 table tennis on Sunday, and Sonalben Patel will face China in the women’s team classes 4-5 quarterfinals. Archer Rakesh Kumar, who finished third in the ranking round of the men’s individual compound competition, will face Slovakian Marian Marecak in the 1/8 elimination round. Here’s the full list of Indians in action on Tuesday. Indians in action on August 31 (Timings in IST) 6:00 am- Shooting – 10m Women’s Air Pistol SH1 Qualification – Rubina Francis 6:56 am- Athletics – Women’s Shot Put F34 Finals – Bhagyashri Jadhav 7:08 a.m.- Athletics-Women 100m- T13 Round 1- Heat 2-Simran Sharma 7:12 am- Individual Compound Archery Men (Open 1/8 Elimination) –Rakesh Kumar vs Marian Marecak (Slovakia) 08:00- Table tennis-Women’s Team Class 4-5 Quarter Finals-China vs India 08:30- Shooting – Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final – Rubina Francis (If She Qualifies) 08:30- Shooting – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification – Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh and Singhraj 8:34 a.m.- Archery – Men’s Individual Connection (Open Quarter Finals) – Rakesh Kumar vs TBD (Only if Rakesh wins the Open 1/8 round of elimination) 09:08 onwards- Archery – Men’s Individual Compound (Open Semifinals) – Rakesh Kumar vs TBD (only if Rakesh wins the Quarterfinals) 9:48 a.m. and beyond- Archery – Men’s Individual Compound (Open Finals / Medal Round) – Rakesh Kumar vs TBD (Only if Rakesh wins the semis, if he loses then there will be a bronze medal match at 9:48am) 11 a.m.- Shooting – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Finals – Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh and Singhraj (if either qualifies for the final) 3:55 p.m.- Athletics – Men’s High Jump – Final T63 – Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati 4.40 pm- Athletics-Women’s 100m T13 Finals-Simran Sharma (if she qualifies)

