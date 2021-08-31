Blue Jays Attack and Robbie Ray Beat Baltimore Orioles





Luis Rivera put up the stop sign, but Bo Bichette continued. The short stop undauntedly turned third base. He dove to the left, slid into the sand and swept across the plate with Toronto’s fourth point. Bichette’s score ended a sixth inning, where the Blue Jays recently faced a huge challenge. With two runners in scoring position and one point behind — a situation where they failed earlier in the game and one where they failed last month — Bichette delivered a match-tying knockout. He scored from the first moments later on a slump by Teoscar Hernández. “We’re grinding a little bit,” George Springer said after the game. “We don’t have the results we want offensively, but that’s the game.” Against a team, the Blue Jays must and must beat, they have performed. Robbie Ray continued to stomp on his Cy Young campaign and the lineup exorcised recent RISP demons. The Blue Jays kicked off an all-important week with three games against a team with 50 wins and a weekend streak against the Oakland Athletics, starting with a win. The Baltimore Orioles are the type of team that should be a playoff hopeful and the type of team title contenders this year. In 2021, the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays are 18-1 against the O’s, the Chicago White Sox are 7-0. Monday’s win took the Blue Jays to 7-3 against Baltimore. Starting Monday, the Orioles had lost 22 of their last 24 games, allowing 22 runs in a three-game weekend at the hands of Tampa. Three innings into the series opener, the struggling Toronto offense was untouched by a 28-year-old swingman with one career start. But in the fourth, and again in the seventh, Vlad Guerrero Jr. Toronto’s Offensive Breakout. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins talked about ways to kick-start the attack ahead of Monday’s home stand, suggesting a more balanced offensive attack. Against Baltimore, the Blue Jays had two lefthanded batters in the lineup, stole two bases and tried more. But with Springer back on top of the lineup, the runs didn’t come from gimmicks or fabricated fouls, they came from execution. Toronto’s three basehits with runners in scoring position equaled the most they have had since August 8. The seven support Toronto gave to Robbie Ray was the highest number he received in more than a month. Ray delivered seven innings of four-hit ball, striking out 10 and giving up two runs, his latest gem. For the first time in ages, Toronto’s bats matched him. “The big bats came by tonight,” Ray said.

