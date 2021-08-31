Sports
The main highlights of week 1 of the Paralympics
The 2020 Paralympic Games are halfway through, with 4,403 athletes, including a record 1,853 women, who put on a show in Tokyo last week. Here are some of the main stories of the Games:
Medal count: China has by far the most medals (119), followed by Great Britain (65), the Russian Paralympic Committee (59), Ukraine (50) and the US (48). Full medal table.
Afghanistan arrives: After being stuck in their homeland with closed airports, both Afghan Paralympians miraculously on the way to Tokyo in time to compete.
Legends of all time: British cyclist Lady Sarah Storey and American swimmer Jessica Long are rising in the ranks of their nation’s greatest Paralympians.
NCAA at the Games: 62 current and former NCAA Athletes, representing 64 schools, compete in Tokyo. Cal State Northridge leads the way with three.
Highlights:
Captain America: Sprinter Nick Mayhugh became the first T37 (coordination disorders) athlete to pause 11 seconds in the 100 meters and he did it twice in one day.
Teen stars: 17-year-old visually impaired American swimmer Anastasia Pagonis (400 free) and Gia Pergolini (100 back) both won gold and set world records in their first events.
Never give up: Team USA’s Daniel Romanchuk (wheelchair 400), and Kendall Gretsch (wheelchair triathlon for women), and the Japanese Tomoki Sato (wheelchair 400) completed epic comebacks to win gold.
See it to believe it: Egyptian Ibrahim Hamadtou did not win a medal, but the 48-year-old table tennis player who has no arms stole the show.
Soon: 17 of the 23 disciplines still have medals up for grabs, with equestrian and powerlifting ending today. The other 15 remaining events:
Team sports: Gentlemen and ladies goal ball, wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball, plus blind men five-a-side football.
Individual: Archery, track and field, badminton, Scale, canoe sprint, cycling, to shoot, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and wheelchair tennis.
