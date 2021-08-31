Sports
Alex Cora manages Boston Red Sox’s COVID outbreak: I’m just tired of being honest with you
NS. PETERSBURG, Fla. Alex Cora doesn’t just manage the Boston Red Sox. He is managing a major COVID outbreak.
The Red Sox lost 6-1 to the Rays here at Tropicana Field on Monday. But what happens off the pitch is a more serious problem.
Four players and two coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday. Two others are in quarantine after being identified as close contacts.
Cora struggles with great uncertainty. He has no idea if there will be more positive tests tomorrow.
The way I see it, just keep grinding, keep going, Cora said. It is not easy. Today is a lot harder than yesterday. And yesterday was tougher than the day before. And hopefully tomorrows were OK. Hopefully. That’s what I pray for. Like this is the end and then it’s all about baseball and making plays, putting the ball into play, throwing and all that sort of thing. This part is not comfortable. It is not easy. But as I said on February 10 (the first day of spring training), that was one of my biggest fears and it still is.
The Red Sox are one of only seven MLB teams to fail the 85% vaccination threshold.
The front office, they handle it and I just listen and go from there, said Cora who is fully vaccinated. It’s something we’ve been talking about all along. But in the end it’s a personal choice and we’re where we were in percentage terms. Everyone knows. And we cannot hide that fact. But we were doing well nonetheless. It just happened and we have to move on.
Kik Hernndez, Christian Arroyo, Matt Barnes and Martin Prez are all on the COVID-related injured list after testing positive. Quality control coach Ramon Vzquez and strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose also tested positive for coronavirus.
Reliever Josh Taylor is out indefinitely. Hes in quarantine after being identified as a close contact mid-game Monday.
First base coach Tom Goodwin is also considered a close contact. He’s in quarantine. Bank coach Will Venable coached first base on Monday in Goodwins’ absence.
I’m just tired of being honest with you, thinking about it all the time and having to deal with this before a game and during the game and all that, Cora said. Honestly, that’s how I feel right now. The seasonal part, all those things, that’s the easy part for me. But everything related to this is not easy.
Cora said he loves preparing for games by watching video and talking to hitters and pitchers. But there is so much more to deal with than baseball.
It’s not the same now, Cora said. That’s why I always say that what (then manager) Ron (Roenicke) did last year was amazing. To process everything they had to endure. And the way he did it was amazing. I respect that man. And I respect everyone involved in this. On a personal level it is a challenge. But it will be okay. I have a good group of guys. I work for a great organization. I have my family who support me. When I’m feeling down, I know someone will text or call me to pick me up.
This is the worst possible time for an outbreak. Twenty-nine games remain in the Boston regular season. Fighting for a post-season spot, the Red Sox have played under .500 (12-15) in August. They cannot afford to lose more players to the COVID-related IL.
Right now, as I have told the coaches, this is not the time to stop, Cora said. This is not the time to feel sorry for us. We have to keep pushing these guys to be great, like we’ve done all season. Is it a challenge? Of course it is a challenge. It is not easy. Many teams have experienced (it). It’s kind of like the timing of it, right? It’s a little harder. Nevertheless. Well, show up tomorrow. I’ve always said when? True? And be good with it. And playing well with energy and trying to win a ball game.
Cora said Barnes who tested positive just before Mondays game feels OK. Herndez has been experiencing symptoms, but he is feeling better. Momose feels weak.
It’s not easy, but it doesn’t just happen here, Cora said. It’s happening all over the world. That’s how I see it. I’m just happy that the people who tested positive are feeling good. They’ll be okay. On the professional side, we just have to keep grinding. No one is going to stop the tournament because we have X number of cases and X number of guys who are in close contact. They’re not going to stop this. I think we experienced that early in the season. But not now. Not now. They’re not going to do that. So we just have to find a way to keep competing and go out and try to win ball games. That’s what we have to do as a group.
Tomorrow is another day and we need to prepare in the same way we did today and go on and on and on. We still have a good team. They were able to make it to the playoffs. We know there will be guys coming back. I don’t know when, but they’ll be back.
related content
Boston Red Soxs Matt Barnes tests positive for COVID-19; Tom Goodwin out, considered close contact
Boston Red Sox Roster Moves: Matt Barnes, Martin Prez Posted to COVID-Related IL; Raynel Espinal selected for 40 men
Swapping Boston Red Sox for Brad Peacock flying to Tampa Bay Monday night
Boston Red Sox COVID outbreak: Martin Prez becomes third player, fourth person to travel with team to test positive
Preview of Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: TV Schedule, Likely Pitching, Key Stories, How To Watch (Aug. 30 – Sept. 2)
Sources
2/ https://www.masslive.com/redsox/2021/08/alex-cora-managing-boston-red-soxs-covid-outbreak-im-just-tired-to-be-honest-with-you.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]