Alex Cora manages Boston Red Sox’s COVID outbreak: I’m just tired of being honest with you

NS. PETERSBURG, Fla. Alex Cora doesn’t just manage the Boston Red Sox. He is managing a major COVID outbreak.

The Red Sox lost 6-1 to the Rays here at Tropicana Field on Monday. But what happens off the pitch is a more serious problem.

Four players and two coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday. Two others are in quarantine after being identified as close contacts.

Cora struggles with great uncertainty. He has no idea if there will be more positive tests tomorrow.

The way I see it, just keep grinding, keep going, Cora said. It is not easy. Today is a lot harder than yesterday. And yesterday was tougher than the day before. And hopefully tomorrows were OK. Hopefully. That’s what I pray for. Like this is the end and then it’s all about baseball and making plays, putting the ball into play, throwing and all that sort of thing. This part is not comfortable. It is not easy. But as I said on February 10 (the first day of spring training), that was one of my biggest fears and it still is.

The Red Sox are one of only seven MLB teams to fail the 85% vaccination threshold.

The front office, they handle it and I just listen and go from there, said Cora who is fully vaccinated. It’s something we’ve been talking about all along. But in the end it’s a personal choice and we’re where we were in percentage terms. Everyone knows. And we cannot hide that fact. But we were doing well nonetheless. It just happened and we have to move on.

Kik Hernndez, Christian Arroyo, Matt Barnes and Martin Prez are all on the COVID-related injured list after testing positive. Quality control coach Ramon Vzquez and strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose also tested positive for coronavirus.

Reliever Josh Taylor is out indefinitely. Hes in quarantine after being identified as a close contact mid-game Monday.

First base coach Tom Goodwin is also considered a close contact. He’s in quarantine. Bank coach Will Venable coached first base on Monday in Goodwins’ absence.

I’m just tired of being honest with you, thinking about it all the time and having to deal with this before a game and during the game and all that, Cora said. Honestly, that’s how I feel right now. The seasonal part, all those things, that’s the easy part for me. But everything related to this is not easy.

Cora said he loves preparing for games by watching video and talking to hitters and pitchers. But there is so much more to deal with than baseball.

It’s not the same now, Cora said. That’s why I always say that what (then manager) Ron (Roenicke) did last year was amazing. To process everything they had to endure. And the way he did it was amazing. I respect that man. And I respect everyone involved in this. On a personal level it is a challenge. But it will be okay. I have a good group of guys. I work for a great organization. I have my family who support me. When I’m feeling down, I know someone will text or call me to pick me up.

This is the worst possible time for an outbreak. Twenty-nine games remain in the Boston regular season. Fighting for a post-season spot, the Red Sox have played under .500 (12-15) in August. They cannot afford to lose more players to the COVID-related IL.

Right now, as I have told the coaches, this is not the time to stop, Cora said. This is not the time to feel sorry for us. We have to keep pushing these guys to be great, like we’ve done all season. Is it a challenge? Of course it is a challenge. It is not easy. Many teams have experienced (it). It’s kind of like the timing of it, right? It’s a little harder. Nevertheless. Well, show up tomorrow. I’ve always said when? True? And be good with it. And playing well with energy and trying to win a ball game.

Cora said Barnes who tested positive just before Mondays game feels OK. Herndez has been experiencing symptoms, but he is feeling better. Momose feels weak.

It’s not easy, but it doesn’t just happen here, Cora said. It’s happening all over the world. That’s how I see it. I’m just happy that the people who tested positive are feeling good. They’ll be okay. On the professional side, we just have to keep grinding. No one is going to stop the tournament because we have X number of cases and X number of guys who are in close contact. They’re not going to stop this. I think we experienced that early in the season. But not now. Not now. They’re not going to do that. So we just have to find a way to keep competing and go out and try to win ball games. That’s what we have to do as a group.

Tomorrow is another day and we need to prepare in the same way we did today and go on and on and on. We still have a good team. They were able to make it to the playoffs. We know there will be guys coming back. I don’t know when, but they’ll be back.

