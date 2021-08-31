braves vs. Dodgers – Game Recap – August 30, 2021

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers’ slumbering attack re-emerged in a barrage of home runs, and Mookie Betts ended his sweet swing with a blown kiss to his mother in the stands.

Julio Uras took his 15th Major League win and Los Angeles defeated Atlanta 5-3 on Monday-evening, breaking the Braves’ franchise-record of 13 games on the road.

Betts homered on his bobblehead night after catching a ceremonial first pitch from his mother. He kissed her as he walked across the plate.

Max Muncy, Will Smith and Corey Seager also went deep to help the Dodgers close within 1 1/2 games of first place San Francisco in NL West.

Freddie Freeman, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall homered for Atlanta, which led NL East.

The Braves brought in the potential go-ahead run in the ninth inning. With one out, Travis dArnaud singled and Dansby Swanson followed with a broken single off Blake Treinen.

But Duvall took a called third strike and pinch-hitter Stephen Vogt flied out in the middle to end it, giving Treinen his fifth save.

Uras (15-3) retired his first 12 batters in a row before the Braves finally broke through in the fifth. Third baseman Justin Turner made a diving backhand stop on Austin Riley’s shot, but Muncy couldn’t finish the short throw, giving Atlanta the first hit. Duvall later singled with two outs.

All three pitches worked early on, Uras said through a translator. I felt good the whole way.

In the sixth, Uras gave up back-to-back, two-out solo home runs to Soler and Freeman. Duvall homered off Phil Bickford in the seventh, leaving the Braves trailing 5-3.

Uras gave up two runs and four hits in six innings. The lefthander struckout seven batters without a walk. He is unbeaten in his last 11 starts and helped himself with a single in the second.

After managing only three hits in a 5-0 loss to Colorado on Sunday, the Dodgers had eight hits and five runs in the third inning against the Braves.

Muncy hit his 29th homer off Drew Smyly (9-4) in the first. Smith went deep for his 22nd homer with two outs in the second, his fourth homer in five games.

They just came out really aggressive, Smyly said. It seemed like every time I threw a fastball, they were ready. I think their plan was to swing early because that’s what they were doing.

The Dodgers extended their lead to 5-0 in the third. Betts led off with his 18th homer and Seager added a two-run drive to hit sixth place for the first time this season.

Smyly gave up five runs, including four season-highest homeruns of the season, and nine hits, struckout five and walked no batter in 4 2/3 innings. The southpaw lost in Boston for the first time since May 26, winning a run of seven games.

It wasn’t a great outing for him,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. He didn’t throw that bad, just the location wasn’t good. He left some balls in the middle. We held on and gave ourselves a chance to win, but it’s hard to come back when you’ve fallen so far.”

The three-game set with Atlanta is a rematch of last year’s NL Championship Series, won in seven games by the Dodgers. They defeated Tampa Bay in six games for their first World Series title in 32 years.

LIKE SON, LIKE MOTHER

Betts’ mother, Diana Collins, was in attendance for her son’s bobblehead night. After going through several comedic poses, she threw a punch from in front of the mound to her son behind the plate. Betts’ brother, Mark, gave the traditional pregame scream of It’s time for Dodger baseball! Collins later sanctioned her son’s homer, pumping both arms from her seat behind the plate.

TRAINERS ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left elbow) pitched one inning in a simulated game. I’m excited, he’s excited, said Roberts. The important thing is how he feels tomorrow. Kershaw will throw another bullpen and two innings to hitters before activation is discussed. … RHP Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) threw two innings in a simgame. Then follows a rehabilitation assignment.

NEXT ONE

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (12-5, 3.60 ERA) defeated the Dodgers on June 5 and gave up four runs and four hits in five innings.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (13-2, 2.02) leads the majors in ERA. He defeated the Braves twice in the NLCS last season, giving up one run over a combined 11 innings.

——