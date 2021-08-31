Turkey’s Abdullah Ozturk celebrates after winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games; Watch





Table tennis player Abdullah Ozturk picked up a gold medal for Turkey at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 30. Ozturk defeated South Korean player Kim Young-gun in the individual Class 4 table tennis match to secure his country’s first gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games. The battle for the gold medal between World No. 1 Ozturk and World No. 2 Kim would always remain exciting and neither player disappointed their fans. Ozturk lost the first set 9-11, but made a strong comeback when he defeated Kim 11-6 and 11-7 respectively in the next two sets. The fourth set was a tough showdown between the world’s top table tennis players, but Ozturk kept his nerves and emerged victorious when he defeated South Korea’s 12-10 to claim the gold medal, the first gold of Turkey during this edition of the Paralympic Games. The celebration of Abdullah Ozturks after getting the gold literally gave the fans goosebumps. As soon as he won the match, Ozturk gathered to the sidelines to celebrate his win and fell to his knees after hitting the billboards. Fortunately, he was not injured when he was pulled to his wheelchair by staff. AMPYON ABDULLAH ZTRK! Our last national champion, Abdullah Ztrk, won the gold medal by beating his South Korean rival Kim Young-gun 3-1 in the final! CONGRATULATIONS AND THANK YOU ABDULLAH! pic.twitter.com/uuMrmTNY0A TRT SPOR Yldz (@trtsporyildiz) August 30, 2021 Ozturk’s gold medal was his third at the Paralympics and second consecutive gold. He had previously taken a bronze medal in the table tennis team C4-5 event, followed by a gold in the individual C4 event at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Country Wise Medals So Far at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1) China 53 34 30 117 2) Great Britain 25 19 20 64 3) The United States 17 17 11 45 4) RPC 17 11 30 58 5) Ukraine 12 26 12 50 6) Brazil 11 5 15 31 7) Netherlands 10 8 5 23 8) Australia 9 16 14 39 9) Azerbaijan 9 0 4 13 10) Italy 8 10 11 29 34) India* 1 4 1 6 *Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar lost his bronze medal after the Tokyo Paralympic Games competition committee found him unfit, reducing the total from seven to six. (Image credit: @Parakympics Twitter)

