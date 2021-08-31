Tough Night For Gray-Ruiz Battery In Loss To Phillies (Updated)

The nationals wanted so badly for this to be an unforgettable evening, the first of many with Josiah Gray on the hill and Keibert Ruiz behind the board. And there will be many more evenings with the young battery and centerpieces of last month’s blockbuster that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers.

However their story ends, glorious or failed, Gray and Ruiz will have no reason to look back fondly on tonight’s events. Gray splattered his way through the worst of his six starts to date and Ruiz went 1-for-4 at the plate on his debut during the Nationals’ 7-4 loss to the Phillies.

Neither the 23-year-old right-hander nor the 23-year-old catcher showed the skills that made the Nats so coveted by the trade deadline, at least not on this night. Gray, of course, had looked quite impressive in his first five starts since joining the club early this month. Ruiz, meanwhile, put up monster numbers at Triple-A Rochester before getting a call on Sunday.

The Nationals will have to wait to see them show their potential again, if Ruiz can do it against the Phillies on Tuesday night and Gray against the Mets this weekend.

“We’re still going to have to get on the same page because even though we’ve been in the same organization before, we haven’t thrown that much together just because this year has been a weird year for me with (a shoulder) injury and all,” Gray said in a statement. his post-game Zoom session with reporters. “So we just stay on the same page. … It’s going to be a work in progress, just like any other pitcher here. But that’s part of the process.”

The Nationals hope they don’t need another shortstop in the next few days after watching Alcides Escobar foul a ball from his left knee, crumple to the floor in pain and is helped off the field by manager Davey Martinez and director of athletics training Paul Lessard in the bottom of the first. Luis Garca, the 21-year-old, shifted to shortstop for the remainder of the game, with veteran Adrin Sanchez taking over at second base.

The encouraging news: Escobar’s X-rays were negative and he has a daily bruise on the inside of his left knee, according to Martinez.

Escobar’s injury only added to the gloomy mood during a long game in which the home side at least scored the tying run in both the eighth and ninth inning, but failed to convert.

As much as the Nationals tried to generate some extra hype for this one, a Monday night against the Phillies with local schools back in session didn’t help matters. The announced crowd of 17,353 was sparse, but it was enthusiastic, whether they cheered for Gray as he climbed the hill, standing and applauding for Ruiz when he first got going or booed every time Bryce Harper was mentioned.

However, Harper would silence the haters with a moonshot to right field in the top of the first, with Gray’s down-and-in curveball firing into the home bumps for the first non-solo homer to be surrendered by the rookie righthander this season. . Gray would knock out Harper on a better version of the same throw in the fourth, but that was little consolation at the time.

“The field in the fourth is the field I wanted in the first,” he said.

Gray threw 27 pitches in the first inning for three runs and that immediately set the tone for the evening. The young starter was both ineffective and unusually deliberate, unable to establish any sort of pace or rhythm, turning this outing into a complete slog.

“He just didn’t seem to have that fast pace for the first few innings,” Martinez said. “He threw the ball a lot better in the last inning. But he already had 83 pitches … so for me that was good enough for him.”

There were a number of firsts for Gray, and none positive. He spent three unintended walks for the first time. He allowed more than three runs for the first time. He failed to complete five innings for the first time.

And he didn’t get help at a critical moment from Yadiel Hernandez, who drifted back to the wall in pursuit of Ronald Torreyes’ basesloaded drive, was unable to catch the ball, then saw him run back to the line for a triple that almost became an inside-the-park grand slam .

“He played way over in left midfield,” Martinez said. “He actually ran quite a long way. I don’t think he realized he had to take a few more steps to get to the wall. He had to go to the wall. I don’t think the ball hit the wall… not even halfway up the wall. He just has to go back there. But he walked a long way.”

Ultimately, this ended up being the worst of Gray’s six starts since trading, a disappointing way to welcome his once and future battery mate to DC

It turned out to be a quiet debut for Ruiz, who, in addition to his work behind the plate, had four fairly unremarkable at bats on the plate. The rookie catcher popped to short twice (once with the bases loaded) and also went out to the left, all three of Zack Wheeler’s 97 mph fastballs. He eventually reached base with a bloop single off reliever Connor Brogdon in the eighth.

“It took the pressure off a bit,” he said of his first goal. “I just have to keep looking for my pitch and getting better and better.”

Not that anyone should jump to conclusions after one game. There will be many more opportunities for both Ruiz and Gray in the coming month, and based on what they’ve seen of both during their time in the Dodgers system and since trading, the Nationals have every reason to believe they both will. become a big part of their long-term plan.

“The moment we walked out of the bullpen, we were walking side by side, and I thought that was a nice shot,” Gray said. “Former Dodger teammates and now National teammates. That was great, just to see where we were a month ago.”