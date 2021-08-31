Unranked Michigan enters season with chip on his shoulder – News-Herald

By LARRY LAGE

ANN ARBOR, Mich. Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines look forward to a fresh start.

They need one.

College football’s winning schedule is coming off a tough season, even by pandemic standards. Michigan won just two games, lost four, and canceled three due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

And in recent seasons, the team of winged helmets and rich tradition has lost luster and relevance nationally as losses against better teams, especially rival Ohio State, have piled up.

The Wolverines open the season without a ranking in The Associated Press college football poll on Saturday against Western Michigan at the Big House, where they were winless in 2020.

There is a much bigger chip on our shoulder as a team, receiver Mike Sainristil said Monday. We have a lot to prove. I feel like wherever we are, whether it’s in the rankings or how people see us, I feel like I was underdogs for some reason.

Maybe that’s because as an underdog in six years under Harbaugh, Michigan is 0-11.

While that mark won’t be tested as a heavy favorite against the Broncos, it will likely be on the night of Sept. 11. against No. 20 Washington and it likely again against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes at home to finish the regular season.

At least for starters, the Wolverines are going with red shirt sophomore Cade McNamara as quarterback. He beat highly regarded freshman JJ McCarthy for the job, as the returning player expected.

I had no doubts, McNamara said.

McNamara took the first photo of the teams’ final game loss to Penn State in late November, and he played in three other games as a backup. He was 43 of 71 for 425 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Last season was very shocking, McNamara said. I got injured in the last race, which was really my first real start. That was of course very frustrating. Everyone is aware of what happened last season and I think we’ve done enough of this off-season to definitely set up a season that will be different.

Michigan will have a new take on defense, but no one in corn and blue is willing to say too much about how Mike Macdonald’s plan will differ from Don Browns’ lightning-heavy, man-to-man preferences.

Harbaugh said he tested 34-year-old Macdonald, who was an assistant to his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens, by creating play-like situations that had not been described beforehand in recent training sessions.

Feel like he’s ready, Harbaugh said.

Macdonald was part of a staff turnover that included bringing back former Michigan players Mike Hart and Ron Bellamy. Players, motivated to turn the team around, look and sound as if they are even more excited to start the season than in the past.

So far, the energy has been different this season, McNamara said. I’m sure many players can attest to that.

Harbaugh can do that too.

One thing that has been consistent is the energy of our team, the enthusiasm of the club, he said. I think that was generated by both the coaches and the players.

However, Harbaugh is all too aware that the off-season buzz and tough practice don’t always lead to successful seasons.

I think we have a really good team, and then you really have to play the game, he said. You have to play the game to find out exactly where you are.