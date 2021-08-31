NFLPA Accepts NFL Proposal to Increase COVID-19 Testing Among Players Fully Vaccinated





The NFL Players Association has accepted the NFL’s proposal to increase COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated players amid the continued rise of the Delta variant, one of several adjustments the parties made to their joint venture on Monday. protocols as the regular season approaches. Fully vaccinated players are now tested at least once every seven days, instead of once every 14 days. They will have the option to test twice a week, and people with vulnerable cohabitants can opt for daily testing, according to the protocols. The NFLPA has been pushing for daily tests for all players since the beginning of training camp, but NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said last week that current data doesn’t paint a clear picture of whether fully vaccinated players and staffers have been responsible. for the spread of the virus at club facilities. He added that testing itself did not prevent outbreaks last season and that other mitigation policies — including masking and avoiding in-person meetings and meals — proved more valuable. “People tend to focus on safety, and it’s very important that we realize that testing is not prevention,” Sills said last week. “Testing doesn’t stop someone from transmitting the virus. It’s part of our mitigation strategy, but it’s not the most important part. … Testing is clearly something that is useful and it can be useful, but we are trying to apply it in a focused and intelligent way and we try to test those people who are most at risk, and that’s what we will continue to recommend. But it’s not testing that will help us through this wave or the future of our season here.” 2 Related At the end of last week, 93% of the players at the training camps had been at least partially vaccinated. That number could change in the coming days as teams reduce their rosters to 53 players each. The general philosophy of NFL/NFLPA training camp protocols—specifically, minimum restrictions for fully vaccinated players and staffers—will remain intact through the regular season. Unvaccinated players will continue to face protocols similar to the 2020 season. Other adjustments agreed by the sides this week include: * Some fully vaccinated workers will be required to wear masks when working indoors, including those working on the medical, strength, conditioning and equipment staff. * Players who are not fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks during outdoor practice, but must wear masks indoors. * Fully vaccinated players can be classified as “high-risk” close contacts, but will still not undergo the same five-day quarantine as unvaccinated players in similar situations. Instead, they would be subjected to daily tests and mask requirements for five days.

