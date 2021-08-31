Sidelines: There is a right and a wrong way to ride an Oxford 250. to win

OXFORD As his crumpled race car raced the last ten laps in the history books Sunday night, Cassius Clark didn’t have to spend much time watching what was going on behind him in his rearview mirror.

Clark, the second-generation rider from Farmington, had previously sat in this position on the Oxford 250 and the scene was all too familiar: a fast car below him, a well executed pit strategy and Clark’s number lit up on top of the scoreboard. Time and again Clark had had a mechanical failure, been chased by a better car or completely wrecked en route to Franklin County’s first Oxford 250 win.

On Sunday at Oxford Plains Speedway, in the 48th running of the country’s most lucrative one-day racing event, the cards finally fell in Clark’s favor on his 14th start in Oxford 250. He kept 2017 winner Curtis Gerry and two-time Florida speedweeks champion Derek Griffith for the win.

They’re no cleaner than Curtis, and I’ve run a lot with Derek, Clark said. I haven’t run much with those guys, but you see those guys running side by side with guys all the time and have respect. It was nice to see them there instead of some guys trying to get you out of the way and make things happen, of course.

To watch NASCAR races on television or even some of the qualifying races on Sunday in Oxford, you might get the impression, if we’re honest, that the only way to win is to drive through the competition rather than around it. .

Griffith, who has one of the Northeast’s most competitive Super Late models at one of the Crown Jewels short track events held in the United States year after year, had his chance to turn Clark’s dream into a nightmare during the last 30 laps of the Oxford 250.

I wouldn’t have done it that way, said Griffith of Hudson, New Hampshire. I knew that on the outside I had nothing for (Cassius). It was a great race up front. I had a front row view of it.

Gerry, from Waterboro, thought about taking Clark off the last corner on Sunday and went so far as to make contact with Clark’s machine to try and get under him. As the two made their way to the checkered flag, you could almost feel that Gerry had released the gas just a hair in to allow Clark to get it back together.

Look, Gerry has a reputation too. There was a joke overheard in the pit area late Sunday night as teams were heading home and it went something like this:

If Curtis Gerry had ever killed anyone in his life for a win, he might have known how to do it.

Nice guys don’t always finish last. Sometimes they finish second.

I shouldn’t be so disappointed with this finish, but this is devastating, Gerry said. It’s like I bumped into the wall and added up the total. I really feel so bad, and I know it sounds so stupid.

I never race this way, but it’s the Oxford 250 and I probably should have moved it three laps earlier.

But as frustrated as Gerry was, moments after he jumped out of his car, after a legendary second Oxford 250 title had just slipped out of his grasp, he was insightful too.

Everyone says they do it to you, but I hate winning things that way, Gerry said. It’s never been my MO

Imagine that you have raced your whole life with only one goal, which is to win the Oxford 250.

And there’s the trophy right in front of you, so close you can smell both the burning rubber of the burnout you’re about to celebrate and the flowers on the wreath placed over the shoulders of the winners in the victory lane.

Now imagine being strong enough not to let emotions get the better of you, strong enough to insist that while winning the Oxford 250 will leave you like nothing else, you’re not willing to fall short of the competition to cash the check for tens of thousands. dollars.

I don’t want to do it the wrong way, even if I had the chance, Griffth said. A small bump, yes. But I don’t want to offend anyone it doesn’t matter where you are, whether it’s 25 grand to win, a hundred thousand to win or $500 to win.

Now if I owe anyone something

Clark owes no one any favors after taking his signature win, but he certainly was effusive in his praise of how he, Gerry and Griffith battled it out in the final quarter of Sundays Oxford 250.

If Curtis drove around me, he drove around me, Clark said. It was clear that I was going to make it difficult for him.