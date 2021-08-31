Sports
Sidelines: There is a right and a wrong way to ride an Oxford 250. to win
OXFORD As his crumpled race car raced the last ten laps in the history books Sunday night, Cassius Clark didn’t have to spend much time watching what was going on behind him in his rearview mirror.
Clark, the second-generation rider from Farmington, had previously sat in this position on the Oxford 250 and the scene was all too familiar: a fast car below him, a well executed pit strategy and Clark’s number lit up on top of the scoreboard. Time and again Clark had had a mechanical failure, been chased by a better car or completely wrecked en route to Franklin County’s first Oxford 250 win.
On Sunday at Oxford Plains Speedway, in the 48th running of the country’s most lucrative one-day racing event, the cards finally fell in Clark’s favor on his 14th start in Oxford 250. He kept 2017 winner Curtis Gerry and two-time Florida speedweeks champion Derek Griffith for the win.
They’re no cleaner than Curtis, and I’ve run a lot with Derek, Clark said. I haven’t run much with those guys, but you see those guys running side by side with guys all the time and have respect. It was nice to see them there instead of some guys trying to get you out of the way and make things happen, of course.
To watch NASCAR races on television or even some of the qualifying races on Sunday in Oxford, you might get the impression, if we’re honest, that the only way to win is to drive through the competition rather than around it. .
Griffith, who has one of the Northeast’s most competitive Super Late models at one of the Crown Jewels short track events held in the United States year after year, had his chance to turn Clark’s dream into a nightmare during the last 30 laps of the Oxford 250.
I wouldn’t have done it that way, said Griffith of Hudson, New Hampshire. I knew that on the outside I had nothing for (Cassius). It was a great race up front. I had a front row view of it.
Gerry, from Waterboro, thought about taking Clark off the last corner on Sunday and went so far as to make contact with Clark’s machine to try and get under him. As the two made their way to the checkered flag, you could almost feel that Gerry had released the gas just a hair in to allow Clark to get it back together.
Look, Gerry has a reputation too. There was a joke overheard in the pit area late Sunday night as teams were heading home and it went something like this:
If Curtis Gerry had ever killed anyone in his life for a win, he might have known how to do it.
Nice guys don’t always finish last. Sometimes they finish second.
I shouldn’t be so disappointed with this finish, but this is devastating, Gerry said. It’s like I bumped into the wall and added up the total. I really feel so bad, and I know it sounds so stupid.
I never race this way, but it’s the Oxford 250 and I probably should have moved it three laps earlier.
But as frustrated as Gerry was, moments after he jumped out of his car, after a legendary second Oxford 250 title had just slipped out of his grasp, he was insightful too.
Everyone says they do it to you, but I hate winning things that way, Gerry said. It’s never been my MO
Imagine that you have raced your whole life with only one goal, which is to win the Oxford 250.
And there’s the trophy right in front of you, so close you can smell both the burning rubber of the burnout you’re about to celebrate and the flowers on the wreath placed over the shoulders of the winners in the victory lane.
Now imagine being strong enough not to let emotions get the better of you, strong enough to insist that while winning the Oxford 250 will leave you like nothing else, you’re not willing to fall short of the competition to cash the check for tens of thousands. dollars.
I don’t want to do it the wrong way, even if I had the chance, Griffth said. A small bump, yes. But I don’t want to offend anyone it doesn’t matter where you are, whether it’s 25 grand to win, a hundred thousand to win or $500 to win.
Now if I owe anyone something
Clark owes no one any favors after taking his signature win, but he certainly was effusive in his praise of how he, Gerry and Griffith battled it out in the final quarter of Sundays Oxford 250.
If Curtis drove around me, he drove around me, Clark said. It was clear that I was going to make it difficult for him.
Sources
2/ https://www.centralmaine.com/2021/08/30/sidelines-theres-a-right-way-and-a-wrong-way-to-win-an-oxford-250/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]