New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton does not expect to return to the city this week after Hurricane Ida

The New Orleans Saints returned to work Monday at their temporary home in Dallas after Hurricane Ida devastated southern Louisiana on Sunday.

Saints coach Sean Payton said he was unaware of any significant damage to the team’s practice facility in Metairie, Louisiana. But he expects the team to practice outdoors next week due to widespread power outages and other damage across the region.

In a statement released Monday in which Saints owner Gayle Benson announced she was making an initial donation of $1 million to support those affected by the storm in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, the team said the Caesars Superdome had “only minor damage.” and will be prepared to host games as soon as the city’s infrastructure allows.”

The Saints are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers on September 12 in their Week 1 home opener.

“It’s too early to tell if we can play the game or not, but from an infrastructure standpoint, we can play a football game,” said Doug Thornton, the vice president of stadiums for ASM Global, which is building the stadium for the state manages, told NOLA.com. “We have two weeks to work with and we have options with the staff. As long as we can get power and water pressure, we’ll play a football game [Sept. 12]. We’re going to find a way.”

“Obviously we have a plan B,” Payton said. “There are probably a lot of other things that are more important to our city from a priority standpoint. But having said that, we are fully anticipating the start of the regular season with Green Bay, and then the question is where that game is.” [But] I don’t see it being in Green Bay.”



The Saints were evacuated to Dallas on Saturday, with owner Gayle Benson chartering two flights for players, staffers and their families. They will practice Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

It is unclear whether they will remain in Dallas after that. Players would already have four days off from Thursday to Sunday at the end of this week.

“I see these guys taking some time off on Wednesday,” Payton said. “A lot of these guys might go back to where they originally came from. And then on Wednesday I say to them, ‘Hey, I’ll see you Sunday night and here we will be.’ We just need to fill in that last blank. But I don’t see that realistically in New Orleans.”

Payton and veteran players Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis all stressed that their first thoughts are for everyone’s family and the safety of everyone in the New Orleans area.

Davis and Jordan both said it’s important to “compartment” so they can still worry about the safety of family and friends and their city’s recovery, while also focusing on their day-to-day work.

“If we understand that when we play against Green Bay in less than two weeks, they won’t take it easy because we’re going through what we’re going through,” said Davis, the Saints’ reigning NFL Man of the Year nominee. “So the mission still stands. You still have to train, still watch a movie, still practice with everything you have in you.

“The Gulf Coast community is resilient. It has weathered natural disasters before, and it has been rebuilt and restored. I think if you have something like this, you know with confidence that you can get through this. So I think it’s going to work out, be all together, take care of not only ourselves and our families, but also the people around us and work in community and unity, helping and trusting that we will get through this together.”

Jordan added: “All the moving pieces, everything else, it’s easy to simplify: family good, back to football. Football good, back to family. And try to figure out how we can help our city.”

“We can focus on the energy we’re putting into this exercise, the energy we’re going to focus on preparing for Green Bay,” Jordan said. “I don’t even know if we’re going to play a home game. I don’t know anything more than today. But we’re going to work hard, we’re going to stick together and we’re going to focus on what we can control.”

Unfortunately, these kinds of adjustments are nothing new for the Saints, who had to evacuate New Orleans for an entire season after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and have moved the practices out of the city several times over the years.

Payton and Saints general manager Mickey Loomis quickly ran through their options Thursday night before settling on Dallas. Another option was Indianapolis, where the Saints have been evacuated to in the past. But Payton said an upcoming Guns N’ Roses concert ruled it out.

While Payton said he doesn’t like the circumstances, he has always said he likes the bonding and focus the team has shown in similar situations.

“Listen, we did it,” Payton said. “And there’s something about the challenge that I think, I don’t know, I kind of like it. Look, I don’t like being out of place, and I don’t like when players are away from their homes or a of those things But you focus on the things you can control And only in the short time here there is a gym in the hotel it is modest at best but then we have the opportunity at SMU when we hit the Olympics want.

“We have a fantastic stadium that we will practice on for the next three days. We have set up the whole ballroom in the hotel where we are sitting with more than enough space and meeting rooms. A few of these ballrooms we could play a game if needed used to be.

“Look, if you’ve done this a few times, there’s a few — everybody kind of knows what we expect in the training room, this is what we expect from the meals, this is what we’re used to. And everyone is about doing it.” of their work. And then you get, I think, a little bit more focus when something like that happens instead of less.”

One thing Payton says he doesn’t like about the timing is that the selection will take place on Tuesday, while many players and their bereaved families will be together at the team’s hotel in Dallas.

“I brought it up in the team meeting this morning: ‘Man, I’m proud of how we’ve handled this, it’s great that you’re here with your families. There are some positives that we can take from this, that we got out of the danger zone safely,” Payton said. “But I don’t like the environment of reducing the selection with all their families here in the next 24 hours. I think that’s a challenge. I just said, ‘Hey, we just need to understand that there’s a lot of good in our existence here, but there are challenges when it comes to jobs that are at stake. And we’re going to do our best to take care of everyone.'”