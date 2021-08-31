Defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka crosses to first-round victory

NEW YORK — Defending champion Naomi Osaka made a winning return to Grand Slam tennis, withdrawing on Monday to beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round of the US Open.

Osaka did not play at Wimbledon after withdrawing from the French Open after the first round for mental health reasons.

It was tied with 4 all in the first set before Osaka’s strength started to make its mark. The No. 3 seed won the next seven games to build a 5-0 lead in the second set. Osaka also amassed a 34-10 lead in overall winners, saving all eight break points Bouzkova earned.

She won her second US Open title last year by beating Victoria Azarenka in three sets.

“I mean, for me I’ve played a lot of games [at Arthur Ashe Stadium]”I think it’s the track where I’ve played the most games in my career,” Osaka said. “But yeah, I feel absolutely comfortable here and I think of course playing an evening game is a really great honour. Playing the first night game is something I’ve never done before, so yeah I’m just glad I won.”

Earlier Monday, rising star Coco Gauff shook off a shaky leg in her opening game before rallying for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 win over Magda Linette. 21-seeded Gauff advanced to face 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the second round.

She hoped to make it easier after taking a 5-3 lead and serving for the first set. But Linette won the next six games to take the set and build a 2-0 lead in the second before the 17-year-old American regrouped.

“I just remember, like last year, I wasn’t necessarily bored, but it was just so quiet before the US Open,” said Gauff, who lost in the first round of last year’s tournament. “I definitely missed the crowds.”

Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza, two-time Grand Slam champions who have struggled here, also took heavy victories.

Stephens had arguably the toughest of them all, taking 2 hours and 10 minutes to beat Madison Keys 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7) in a rematch of her 2017 final win.

Arthur Ashe Stadium was far from full for the start of that game, possibly because fans were delayed entering the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on the day they were allowed to return to the tournament.

Halep, who had consecutive first-round exits in the 2017 and 2018 US Opens, held off Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-6(3). She did not play in last year’s fanless event.

“So for me it was normal to have the people in the stands and the noise that’s always in the US Open,” Halep said. “I started to like it. I’m starting to embrace these things. I had fun on the track, and I liked a few people who also shouted in Romanian and in English.”

Muguruza, the number 9 seed, advanced with a 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win over Donna Vekic.

Carla Suarez Navarro was knocked out by No. 26 seed Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-4 a year after it was revealed she had been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Spaniard, who once ranked No. 6, announced last September that she would undergo six months of chemotherapy. After previously planning to retire after last season, she instead returned from her treatment for the French Open, where she lost in the first round. She lost again in the first round at Wimbledon before winning a round at the Olympics.

Suarez Navarro said afterwards that it was her last singles match and that she left happy.

“I lost, but this year was a gift to me, you know,” she said. “Last year on these dates, I don’t know if I can be here again or not, and I’m here.”

Perhaps the highlight of the day was 20-year-old Alycia Parks with a wild card, who equaled the US Open women’s speed record of 129 mph set by Venus Williams 14 years ago.

Parks achieved that goal in a 6-3, 7-5 first round loss to Olga Danilovic at Court 13 in Flushing Meadows. It was the first Grand Slam game in the main draw in the career of the 6-foot-1 Parks.

Williams set the record in a first round match at the 2007 US Open.

For her game Monday night, Osaka Ashe came in with her usual first-round Slam jitters, but not because of any sense of pressure to win, Osaka said afterward.

Instead, it was based on a desire to play well, especially for the loud and grateful full house that came a year after she won the title in a nearly empty arena as spectators were then banned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I tell people I’m a perfectionist. I think anything less than perfection, even though it might be something great, is a disappointment. I don’t really think that’s a healthy way of thinking, so [that’s] something I really wanted to change,” said Osaka, who then faces 145th-ranked Olga Danilovic.

“In this tournament, I just want to be happy knowing that I gave my best and knowing that even though I didn’t play perfectly, I was able to win a match in two sets. … It’s more of a matter of life,” she continued. “I hope I can keep this mindset for the rest of my life.”

Maybe she wasn’t perfect against Bouzkova, who is now 1-11 in Slam matches. After all, the score was 4-all in the beginning. From that point on, however, Osaka took eight of their last nine games.

She was helped by a service that reached 120 mph.

“Last year when we didn’t have an audience, I know it felt quite lonely for me,” she said with a smile during her court interview. “I’m happy to see little kids in the audience — and adults too, of course.”

Osaka improved to 55-14 in games at the majors, including 22-3 at the US Open, as she seeks to become the first woman with consecutive trophies in New York since Serena Williams took her third in a row in 2014.

Osaka defeated Williams in the 2018 chaotic final in Ashe. She has also won major titles on hard court at the Australian Open in 2019 and in February.

“I’ve played a lot of games on this field,” Osaka told the Ashe fans. “Sure, I feel really comfortable here.”

In other games on Monday, three-time US Open runner-up Azarenka defeated Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-0. Azarenka, seeded 18th, trailed 4-1 in the opening set before taking control.

Angelique Kerber, the 2016 champion, seeded 16th, rallied from Dayana Yastremska 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Halep missed the French Open and Wimbledon – the two major tournaments she has won – with a left calf injury, and her return to Grand Slam tennis came when she had the least success.

Her loss to Kaia Kanepi in 2018 marked the first time the No. 1 seed lost in the first round of the US Open in the professional era. She acknowledged after that defeat that the New York noise may just not have been her scene, and the noises were back on Monday and the stands were allowed to be filled to full capacity again.

“I lost a few times here in the first round, so I got a little bit of the experience from those moments,” said Halep. “There is no other way. So I have to accept it. I have to like it and be part of it.”

Long lines and large crowds were an adjustment for any player. Keys had to wait while serving midway through the second set of her match against Stephens, as fans returned to their seats late after a substitution.

Halep was again in danger against Giorgi, an Italian who recently won a hard court title in Montreal for the biggest win of her career. The number 12 seed was broken while serving for the game at 5-4, but recovered to win the last four points of the tiebreaker.

Muguruza has also won the French Open and Wimbledon, but the US Open is the only major where she has not made it to the quarterfinals. She was eliminated in the first round two years ago.

But she held out in both tiebreakers against Vekic, who reached the quarterfinals in 2019.