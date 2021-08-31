No. 21/19 Football example: No. 23/23 Louisiana





No. 21/19 Texas (0-0) vs. 23/23 Louisiana (0-0) September 4, 2021

True:Austin, Texas

Stadium:Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium

Time:3:30 p.m. CT

TV:FOX (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman)

Radio:Longhorn IMG Radio Network (Craig Way, Roger Wallace, Will Matthews)

Spanish radio:Longhorn IMG Radio Network: Dr. Rubén Pizarro-Silva, Jesus Mendoza THE OPENING KICKOFF The University of Texas will begin its 129th season on Saturday as the Longhorns meet Louisiana at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Texas enters the 2021 campaign with 923 wins, the fourth most in college football history. UT has a record of 923-378-33 (0.704).

The Longhorns are 105-20-3 all-time in season openers. Started off last year with a season opening win over UTEP, 59-3

Louisiana enters the 2021 campaign on the heels of a 10-1 (7-1 Sun Belt) season under head coach Billy Napier. THE ALL-TIME SERIES The Texas Football program will meet Louisiana for the third time in the team’s history, and the first time for the Longhorns led by head coach Steve Sarkisian .

. Every Texas-Louisiana matchup has served as the season and home opener for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns are 30-9-2 all-time against Louisiana state teams. Texas previously faced Tulane (17-1-1), LSU (9-8-1), Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0) and Louisiana-Monroe (1-0), Louisiana Tech (1-0).

Texas is 2-0 all-time against Louisiana, winning every matchup by an average of more than 49 points in the history of the series. RESULTS FRESH. LOUISIANA (ALL THE TIME)

YearLocationResult Score 2000…..Austin…..W…..52-10

2005…..Austin…..W…….60-3 A TEXAS WIN WOULD Be Texas’ 924th all-time win, leaving UT as the fourth winning program in college football history.

donate Steve Sarkisian his 47th win as head coach and first at the University of Texas.

his 47th win as head coach and first at the University of Texas. Improve the UT ledger in season openers to 106-20-3.

Give the Longhorns their 19th season opening win in the last 22 years.

Improve Steve Sarkisian ‘s record in season openers to 6-2 and his sixth straight win to start a season.

‘s record in season openers to 6-2 and his sixth straight win to start a season. Give Sarkisian his seventh straight home opener win and improve his record in such games to 7-1.

Mark UT’s fifth straight win over a non-conference opponent, dating back to a 48-13 win over Rice on September 14, 2019. THE SARKIS AGE BEGINS Steve Sarkisian was named the 31st head football coach of the University of Texas on January 2, 2021. Over the past two seasons, as the Alabama offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Sarkisian has been the architect of 24 consecutive games in which the Crimson Tide’s offense scored 35 or more points, the longest streak in major college football history.

was named the 31st head football coach of the University of Texas on January 2, 2021. Over the past two seasons, as the Alabama offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Sarkisian has been the architect of 24 consecutive games in which the Crimson Tide’s offense scored 35 or more points, the longest streak in major college football history. Despite coming just under 35 points in a 31-14 win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the win propelled Alabama to the National Championship Game where they defeated No. 3 Ohio State, 52- 24.

Sarkisian was later named the 2020 Broyles Award winner as the best assistant coach in college football.

Last season, Alabama’s offense ranked second in the nation in scoring, leading all Power 5 schools with 48.5 points per game, setting a school record and including five 50-point games against the Southeastern Conference league.

The Crimson Tide became the first team in SEC history to include five such games in one season in conference play. The Tide followed that by placing 52 points against Florida in the 2020 SEC Championship to earn the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. She later equaled that total in the National Championship Game.

Alabama’s offense under Sarkisian produced a Heisman Trophy winner, two Heisman finalists, a Doak Walker Award winner, and a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line.

Sarkisian was previously head coach at Washington and USC. CHAMPIONSHIP PEDIGREE Added all together to the 10 assistant coaches and director of football performance hired to form Steve Sarkisian ‘s staff, they have a combined 234 years of coaching experience, including 200 years in collegiate coaching, 101 bowl games, 11 CFP playoff games and seven National Championship Games, and have won six of them. WHAT RETURN IN 2021 The Longhorns will have a new starting quarterback this season, with the red shirt freshman starting Saturday against the Ragin’ Cajuns. Card appeared in two games last season as a true freshman, seeing action in the season-opening win against UTEP, while also shooting photos in the Alamo Bowl win over Colorado.

Texas returns its top two rushers of 2020 with the duo of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson combined for 1,121 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 166 carries (6.75 ypc). The 1,121 yards represent 57.4 percent of the team’s rushing output last season.

and combined for 1,121 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 166 carries (6.75 ypc). The 1,121 yards represent 57.4 percent of the team’s rushing output last season. Joshua Moore returns last year as the Longhorns leading receiver in receptions (30), yards (472), touchdowns (9). Despite playing in just five games last year, Jordan Whittington collected 21 receptions for 206 yards. When healthy, his 4.2 receptions per game led the team.

returns last year as the Longhorns leading receiver in receptions (30), yards (472), touchdowns (9). Despite playing in just five games last year, collected 21 receptions for 206 yards. When healthy, his 4.2 receptions per game led the team. The tight end position will bring the top two pass catchers back in Cade Brouwer (15-169-2) and Jared Wiley (9-166-1). Wiley’s 18.4 yards per reception were second on the team among receivers with more than five receptions.

(15-169-2) and (9-166-1). Wiley’s 18.4 yards per reception were second on the team among receivers with more than five receptions. Texas loses four of its top five tacklers from a year ago, with LB DeMarvion overexposed being the leading returner with 60 tackles, but the next seven leading tacklers outside the top five all return, included as part of 11 of the next 12.

being the leading returner with 60 tackles, but the next seven leading tacklers outside the top five all return, included as part of 11 of the next 12. Overshown is also the leading returner in tackles for loss with eight, quarterback pressure with four, interceptions with two, forced fumbles with two, and pass breakups with seven.

Five other players who intercepted a pass last season return, including Chris Adimora , Jerry Thompson , Alfred Collins , David gbenda and Josh Thompson .

, , , and . Six players are back who have had at least three breaks, including: DeMarvion overexposed (7), D’Shawn Jamison (6), Chris Adimora (3), Josh Thompson (3), BJ Foster (3) and Alfred Collins (3).

(7), (6), (3), (3), (3) and (3). Along the defensive line, five players return who had at least 2.5 loss tackles last year with Keondre Coburn and T’Vondre Sweat leading with 3.5 each, followed by Moro Ojomo , Alfred Collins and Jacoby Jones with 2.5.

and leading with 3.5 each, followed by , and with 2.5. The Longhorns return their primary kicker in Cameron Dicker (15-21 FG), primary gambler in Ryan Bujcevskic , deep snapper Justin Mader and return specialist D’Shawn Jamison . Dicker also took over the punting duties after an end-of-season injury from Bujcevski. CAMPBELL-WILLIAMS FIELD RECOGNITION At the request of the Jamail family, Joe Jamail Field was renamed in 2020 in honor of Longhorn Legends and Heisman Trophy winners Earl Campbell (1974-77) and Ricky Williams (1995-98).

Campbell, the famous “Tyler Rose”, has a special place in the football history of the University of Texas and the State of Texas. A senior at UT in 1977, Campbell became the first Longhorn to win the Heisman Trophy after racking up a Southwest Conference record 1,744 yards that stood for 16 years and 19 touchdowns. He led the nation in rushing and scoring, posting a pair of 200-yard games on the road against Texas A&M (222 yards) and SMU (213 yards). Campbell also set a Texas record for 100-yard rushing games (10) that season.

A San Diego native, Williams completed his UT career with 21 NCAA and 46 school records under his name on his way to becoming Texas’ second Heisman Trophy winner in 1998. -time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and only the second player to win the Doak Walker Award (the nation’s best running back) twice. Williams’ career culminated in his final home game, on the field now named after him, when he surpassed Tony Dorsett’s 22-year NCAA record.

The field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was originally named for Joe Jamail in 1997 in honor of the lifelong Longhorn’s tremendous contributions to the University of Texas athletic department.

An on-field ceremony will take place during the pregame at approximately 3:25 PM with Campbell, Williams, UT President Jay Hartezll and UT Vice President and Athletic Director Chris Del Conte.

