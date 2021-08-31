‘Other 31 teams should be scared’

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 on the sidelines during the second half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If you’re anything like us, you’re already a big fan of Kay Adams’ work on the sidelines for the KC Chiefs this preseason and her experience on Good morning football on the NFL network. But it wasn’t our fandom to hear her recent message to anyone outside of Chiefs Kingdom about how competitive she expects KC to be.

On the show that opens the week on Monday, Adams discussed her time spent with the Chiefs this preseason and the perspective she gained about their fortunes for the upcoming season. She came away as a big believer in what head coach Andy Reid and his company are trying to do.

As for the other teams, she says, they should be scared. View the message below from GMFB:

In the short interview posted above, Adams speaks glowingly about the Chiefs in a number of ways. She highlights the close bond that has only grown stronger over the years between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Reid. She also emphasizes the organizational sense when she says, “The culture, top to bottom, a winning culture. I don’t know how to explain it without being there.”

Kay Adams has nothing but good things to say about the KC Chiefs.

Adams goes on to say that she is Orlando Brown Jr. asked about feeling the Chiefs had a winning culture on the sidelines as he was also new to the team. His answer echoes her own thoughts.

“He said, ‘You feel it. You feel it. You just feel it in the air, everyone is doing their job. Everyone who knows this is all about winning a Super Bowl and maybe even more than that, about being themselves. profile as a superpower of sports teams.’”

It’s preseason hype, but the Chiefs look like a Super Bowl contender and even winner. Now we can only hope that we all look back six months from now and realize how focused and destined things felt from the start.