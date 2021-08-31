Live tracker: Detroit Lions trade for Broncos WR Trinity Benson, cut LB Jahlani Tavai





The Detroit Lions have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to expand their roster to 53 players. Keep track of all the subtractions (and additions!) here throughout the day. [9:13 a.m.] Linebacker Jahlani Tavai was among an avalanche of cuts that came down early Tuesday morning, along with defensive tackle Bruce Hector and running back Craig Reynolds. The release of Tavais is the most notable departure yet, although also highly anticipated. The former second-round roster was a huge disappointment in his first two seasons outside of Hawaii, then had good chances to win over the new staff this off-season, but just couldn’t do it. He lost about 25 pounds trying to fit into the new defense, which prioritizes speed over size, but still looked lost during the preseason. He ruined a cover order in the opener against Buffalo, leading to an undisputed touchdown, and ruined a few more covers the following week in Pittsburgh, allowing more receivers to walk completely clear again. Tavai also missed a tackle that turned a Najee Harris nominal gain into a 46-yard stretch. His fate seemed sealed en route to the final, and now it is. He joins a graveyard of former second-round picks that have come out in Detroit over the past decade, including Mikel Leshoure, Titus Young, Kyle Van Noy, Ryan Broyles, Teez Tabor and Kerryon Johnson. [9:07 a.m.] The Detroit Lions opened up for the day, well, they added a player and traded a trade for Denver Broncos receiver Trinity Benson, according to multiple reports. They gave up choice for the fifth and seventh rounds in the deal, indicating that the rebuilding Lions see a future for Benson in Detroit. (They also got a sixth round in 2023.) The Lions were woefully thin on the receiver as they parted ways with six of the seven players who got passes last season. Their off-season additions were mostly cosmetic, with Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Kalif Raymond signing with the lower tiers of free agency — then Perriman suffered a summer swoon that cost him his job Monday, leaving what has already been considered one of the worst receiver groups. in the competition. Williams and Raymond won the outdoor courts in the camp, while rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown is the best man and Quintez Cephus comes off the bench. Benson now joins that mix and could bounce the preseason standout Tom Kennedy to the wrong side of the selection bubble. Find out (on Tuesday) exactly what’s going to happen, head coach Dan Campbell said of Kennedy on Monday. I’d say there’s a chance we’ll keep five (recipients). But again, the guys who are here today are taking a look, and there we looked at 31 other teams over the next few days. Now the Lions have taken a look and found someone eager to help bolster their depth at perhaps their weakest position group.

