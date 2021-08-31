Cricket: Indias IPL seeks bids for new team | Cricket News





League launches campaign to expand world’s richest cricket tournament by seeking bids to lead new team.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has launched its campaign to expand the world’s richest cricket tournament by seeking bids to lead a new team. The IPL says it will increase the tournament from eight to ten teams for the 2022 season, but the tender announcement on Tuesday put just one of those spots up for grabs. Sports industry experts have said a lender may have to commit to a $300 million budget to get a franchise and pay upfront fees. But rumor has it that major Indian groups, including mining and trading conglomerate Adani, are waiting to get in. The board of directors of the IPL invites bids to acquire the right to own and operate one of the two new teams proposed to be introduced to participate in the Indian Premier League from the IPL 2022 season, through a tender process, the IPL said in a ruling. Candidates have until October 5 to request the details of the tender and a decision can be made the same month. The IPL did not say when the competition for the second team would start. The IPL, which is said to bring billions of dollars to the Indian economy annually, has been fighting the coronavirus pandemic for the past two years. In 2020, the entire tournament has been moved to the United Arab Emirates. This year, the event was suspended in April when a devastating COVID-19 wave hit India and it will now be terminated in the UAE from September 19. The IPL and its Board of Trustees for Cricket in India will earn more than $100 million a year from the expansion through increased fees and media rights. But raising the IPL to 10 teams means more matches and asking foreign stars coming from all over the world to commit to a longer tournament. The International Cricket Council and other major cricketing nations have expressed concern that a longer IPL will erode an already crowded international calendar. The eight teams currently play against each other twice and then the best four go to the play-offs for the final. According to media reports, IPL chiefs are likely to split the league into two groups of five teams and hold play-offs for the final, which would mean splitting the current 60-game tournament into 74 games. Ahmedabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Pune, Ranchi have been named as likely bases for the new teams. Adani is based in Ahmedabad. IPL’s ambitions to become a global leader have been boosted by deals such as the move made in June by Redbird, a US equity fund that has stakes in the owners of Liverpool football club and Boston Red Sox baseball club to buy 15 percent. of the Rajasthan. royals.

