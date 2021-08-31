‘Don’t care’ about outside beliefs about the Lions – The Oakland Press





To no one’s surprise, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff doesn’t read what John Maakaron of SI All Lions writes daily. While he should visit often, as our many supporters do, Detroit’s new signalman has not doubted his belief that the team can achieve its goals, despite what someone outside of Allen Park may think about his team. “I mean, I’m not reading anything from you guys,” Goff told reporters Monday after practice. Despite not reading any criticism of the organization, Goff is aware of the negativity that could be debated around the water cooler. “I mean, I know what they would be. Sure, it’s a new regime, a new staff. They weren’t that good last year. It’s a whole new thing. And I understand,” he said. “Like any other team in this competition, there are expectations. I don’t know what the stat is, but every year there are new teams in the playoffs. Every year there are teams that were in the playoffs last year and are not. Why not us? Why can’t we be the one who wasn’t in this year last year? And again, it starts one week at a time. But internally, our expectations are just as high as anyone else.” Despite obvious gaps on the roster, especially at the wide receiver position, Goff is hopeful the team can work to achieve the lofty goals set by the majority of National Football League teams. “Our expectations are to win games and win the division first and foremost,” Goff noted. “That’s always the expectation, win the division and then move on. Externally it doesn’t matter.” AREAS WHERE THE VIOLATION CAN IMPROVE Goff noted that he feels the offense has become established in recent weeks. Heading into Detroit’s season-opening game against the San Francisco 49ers, Goff was pleased that the team worked to tailor the attack to his strengths and abilities. At the same time, he has worked diligently with the receivers and tight ends to identify what can quickly gel for the offense. “Just keep getting better every day, there are a million things,” Goff explained. “Whether it’s run game, run action, play pass, drop back. Everything we try to work on every day is work in progress and (roughly) trying to improve. I feel like we’ve come a long way. As I mentioned last week, I feel like we are well settled and ready to go to San Francisco. ” This article was produced by the Sports Illustrated/All Lions staff. For more information, visit si.com/nfl/lions

