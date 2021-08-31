Jahlani Tavai under budget cuts as team works on 53 man limit





Allen Park A day after nine players were eliminated, the Detroit Lions began to go by more than a dozen on Tuesday to reach the 53-player limit by the 4 p.m. deadline of the day. Below you will find the latest updates: 9:50 AM The Lions cut wide receiver Geronimo Allison, according to the NFL Network. Allison’s time in Detroit was unique to say the least. He signed a one-year contract with the club in 2020, but ultimately decided to opt out of the campaign. He returned to a new regime this off-season than the one that initially brought him in. The big-frame veteran spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers before coming to Detroit. He had a relatively uneventful training camp, but ended up getting at least one pass in each of the team’s preseason games, finishing with five receptions for 59 yards in the three games. Detroit’s addition of Trinity Benson through an exchange By Tuesday morning, Allison’s already slim chance of going into the day was gone. 09:10 A first wave of news came early as the team parted ways with a trio of players, headlined by linebacker Jahlani Tavai, according to an ESPN report. Tavai, a big, physical linebacker, was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft as a schematic fit for former coach Matt Patricia’s defense. After sustaining a shoulder injury at the end of his rookie season, he struggled to regain his momentum from the end of that season and plodded through his sophomore year. Analytics website Pro Football Focus rated him as one of the worst players in the linebacker position in 2020, with his below average speed hindering him as both a run defender and in cover. When the Lions cleared the house of ill-fitting pieces this off-season following Patricia’s dismissal, Tavai was detained and asked to slim down to better fit the new defensive plan. He impressed the coaching staff with his commitment and lost almost 20 pounds. But the speed issues lingered, exacerbated by a lack of instinctive play during the preseason. In addition to Tavai, the Lions also forgo some standout training camps, running back Craig Reynolds and defensive tackle Bruce Hector. Hector’s release was first reported by the NFL Network. The veteran had been released from the Lions at the start of the training camp and immediately impressed with his chances. “He does make it difficult in a good way,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier this month. “…Every day he comes out and does his job and just shows up. He’s just kinda quiet, always there. He’s consistent, he’s smart, he’s a workhorse, and it’s hard not to to note. It sure is. He would be one of those guys who’s going to make it really hard for us if he keeps trending the way he is trending.” As for Reynolds, he only joined the Lions on the eve of the preseason opener, but he led the team further with 87 rushing yards on 15 carries, including a 24-yard touchdown in that debut. Assuming they release waivers, Hector and Reynolds would both make sense for the team’s practice squad.

