GameOn partners with Willow TV to strengthen its position in the global cricket market

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 31, 2021) – GameOn Entertainment Technologies (CSE: TO GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) (“GameOn” or the “Business“) the leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with white-label technologies to engage fans around sports, TV and live events, is pleased to partner with Willow TV. to announce.

In partnership with Willow TV, the premier cricket broadcaster in the United States and Canada, GameOn will Willow TV Cricket Predictor to Willow TV’s 3.5 million homes in North America for the upcoming International Cricket Council Men World Cup T20 takes place from October 17 to November 14.

The announcement further expands on GameOn’s gamification for cricket rights holders, following the company’s exclusive partnership with India’s MX Player announced in June. viewed by a estimated With 2.5 billion fans worldwide, cricket is the second most popular sport after football.

“Cricket is one of the most followed and lucrative sports in the world, and we are excited to expand our impact on the industry by partnering with one of the sport’s biggest rights holders, Willow TV, ahead of the highly anticipated T20 World Cup,” said Matt Bailey, CEO of GameOn. “With cricket partnerships in both India and North America, we are driving revenue partnerships and establishing ourselves as a global leader. We continue our mission to provide the world’s most watched content with the most innovative fan engagement technologies.”

Through free-to-play prediction games, cricket fans watching the T20 World Cup on Willow TV can make predictions about moments that will take place during a match, earning points for correct answers while putting their knowledge to the test against friends, family and others. cricket fans. Finishing high on the leaderboard earns status and recognition, as well as experiences and prizes that are not for sale.

Story continues

Willows TV is the official broadcaster of several cricket boards, including the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Australia, England & Wales Cricket Board, Cricket South Africa, Pakistan Cricket Board and Indian Premier League (IPL). The satellite, cable, and IPTV affiliates in the United States are DISH, Sling, FIOS, Spectrum, Google Fiber, Xfinity, Optimum, and Altice One.

“Our fans, content distributors and brand partners are all passionate about cricket,” said Todd Myers, Willow TV SVP Global Operations. “By partnering with GameOn, we can increase their engagement and create value for all partners involved.”

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santi Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as directors J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News), and Carey Dillen (YYoga). The company began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on June 1, 2021 under the symbol “GET.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Matt Bailey

Director & Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

For more information:

Investor Relations

Edge Communications group

[email protected]

604-283-9166

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) powers the most watched content in the world with the most innovative fan engagement technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with various partners in sports and entertainment. Through our innovative gamification technologies and metal layers, including the first of its kind NFT integration, we bring fans closer to their favorite sports and entertainment content and increase engagement through community, competition and rewards.

ABOUT WILLOW TV

Willow TV operates the world’s leading portal for 24×7 HD Internet streaming of all cricket events in the United States and Canada. It is the official broadcaster of several cricket boards including the Indian Premier League, ICC World Championships, Caribbean Premier League, England and Wales Cricket Board, Cricket Australia, Cricket South Africa, Pakistan Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket Board, USA Cricket Board and others. Willow’s satellite, cable, and IPTV affiliates are major television providers in the United States, including DISH Network, Sling, Altice One, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Verizon FIOS, Optimum, and Google Fiber.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of the words “believes,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “estimate,” “expect “, “to predict”. ,” “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding GameOn’s listing and commencement of trading on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyzes and opinions, made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the time of the date on which such statements are made. While the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as expected. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from the results anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update such forward-looking information or to publicly disclose the result of any revision of the forward-looking information contained herein. to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE’s policies) assumes any responsibility for the suitability or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94916