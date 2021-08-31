The busiest trading day on the NFL calendar has arrived: roster cut day. The New England Patriots and leagues of other 31 teams will have to reduce their current roster from 80 players to 53, leaving more than 800 men without a team, in some cases temporarily, in others permanently. But what exactly does it mean for the patriots and the other organizations?

Let’s take a closer look at the cutdown day to find out.

How many players will the Patriots have to move?

After a series of trades on Monday wide receiver Tre Nixon, defensive back Adrian Colbert and defensive tackle Bill Murray were sacked, the team currently has 77 players under contract, including fullback Jakob Johnson whose roster exemption ends when the 53-man rosters are finalized. This means that somehow 24 more players need to be removed from the active team before the deadline is lowered.

What cutdown options do the patriots have?

Teams have countless ways to reduce the number of players on their active squad, from cuts to trades to injuries and other reserve lists.

Cuts: Cut is a general term for saying goodbye to a player, but there’s more nuance to it due to the difference between being released and being waived. Players who have four or more years of service on their respective rsums, so-called established veterans, are immediately released and given a free choice, so they are eligible to negotiate with any team.

Players with less experience, meanwhile, will have to go through the waiver wire: Based on the draft order, teams can submit claims until 12 noon on Wednesday to sign those players to their 53-man rosters (they’ll need open spots on the team for them, of course). If a player clears unclaimed waivers, he either reverts to free agency or is free to return to his original team through the practice team.

There is also the option to waive a player with an injury designation. If not claimed, he would automatically revert to an injured team reserve list. The patriots’ Troy Fumagali is a recent example of this: he was fired by the team with an injury designation, was not picked up by any other team and is now on IR and out for a year. This brings us to…

Injury lists: To reduce the number of men under contract, teams may also place players on one of several reserve lists. Injured reserve is the most common: players who have suffered an injury and are out of circulation for an extended period of time can be placed there. If they’re moved to IR before 4pm on Tuesday, they’ll be out of season; if moved there after 4pm on a Thursday, they are eligible to be returned through the return places available to each club.

The NFL has chosen to adopt the 2020 return designations so that they look the same as last year. Teams can now return an unlimited number of players after a minimum period of three weeks on IR. After three weeks, the player may train again. Once he returns to training, the team will have 21 days to put him back on the active roster.

The Patriots currently have four players on IR in linebacker Raekwon McMillan, tight ends Dalton Keene and Troy Fumagali, and offensive lineman Marcus Martin. Others should be expected to join them before Tuesdays or after Wednesday deadlines.

Other notable injury lists are the Physical Disability List (PUP) and the Non-Football Injury List (NFI). New England currently has Stephon Gilmore, Jarrett Stidham, Byron Cowart and Terez Hall on PUP, while rookies Cameron McGrone and Joshuah Bledsoe occupy the NFI roster.

Trade: This is pretty straight forward. Teams can easily decide to trade players to get them off their roster. Running back Sony Michel was moved from the Patriots to the Los Angeles Rams last week in exchange for a few conditional design selections. The move freed up one spot on the team and also increased New England’s design capital. They also played the other side of the coin, buying Baltimore’s Shaun Wade last week. Player-for-player transactions are also common, such as: Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts in front of Phillip Dorsett but they obviously don’t reduce the number of players of a team.

Other reserve lists: There are three other lists that may be relevant to clubs, even if they are of minimal importance to the Patriots when it comes to the closing deadline:

Reserve/Suspended

Reservations/Covid-19

Book/Sign out

Players on those three lists do not count towards the 53-man roster. The Patriots have no players on those lists.

What does the timeline look like?

The NFL’s official calendar today includes the following entries:

8/31/2021: Before 4:00 PM New York time, clubs must reduce their rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List. 8/31/2021: Concurrent with the downgrade to 53, clubs with players in the Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness categories must select one of the following options: Place player on reserve/Physical unable to perform or reserve/Non-football injury or illness, as applicable; apply for exemptions; cancel contract; trade agreement; or keep counting the player on the active list.

Long story short, using the methods described above, the Patriots and other teams will have to bring their active rosters below the 53-player threshold imposed by the league. The deadline to do so is 4 p.m. ET.

Transaction can be reported before that deadline, even though teams can wait significantly longer before making a move public. New England has traditionally been one of the teams to announce trades well past the deadline, despite the fact that they have clearly already parted ways with the required number of players.

What lies ahead?

Once the budget cuts are over, the battle for talent begins. Clubs have until noon on Wednesday to file waiver claims with non-acquired players to fill any gaps in their squad. The patriots have done that several times in the past, with Amara Darboho and Chad Hansen the most recent examples: the two wide receivers were claimed after the 2018 closing deadline.

One hour after the claim period ends, Thursday at 1 p.m., teams can start filling their practice squads. This year, up to 16 players can be signed, six of which are available to players regardless of their NFL experience. The NFL has again adopted rules from their 2020 season in that regard.

A little further down the road is the end of the NFL’s top-51 rule: Unlike the off-season, all contracts on the 53-man roster count toward the salary cap that begins on Thursday, September 9 at noon. the regular season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

The Patriots are in a pretty comfortable financial position right now: according to Miguel Benzani, the Patriots have $11,743,269 in cap space, making up the top 53 contracts on the roster.

Have the patriots made any moves yet?

Throughout the weekend, Pat’s Pulpit Rock will keep you updated on all New England transactions. However, to get an overview of who has been released and who may have been brought on board is our Patriots cutdown tracker. Be sure to bookmark and reload regularly.