US unveils team uniforms for 43rd Ryder Cup





The United States Ryder Cup team on Tuesday morning unveiled the Ralph Lauren-designed uniforms, outerwear and tailored apparel that the squad will wear during the 43rd Ryder Cup games, September 20-26 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisc. For Ralph Lauren, it’s a continuation of a partnership with the PGA of America as the official outfitter of the US team. Ralph Lauren will also equip all caddies and husbands/partners of the US Ryder Cup team, including Vice Captain Davis Love III, a longtime Ralph Lauren brand ambassador. In addition to the practice rounds and the three-day competition, the team will wear clothing made for the arrival, the opening ceremony and the welcome dinner. The team’s uniforms on the track are made from the best performance fabrics and show a fresh, modern approach to design. Based on a classic American color palette of red, white and blue, Americana-inspired details pay a patriotic tribute to the team’s apparel, with “United We Stand” and “USA20” across the collection. The official uniforms will also feature sweaters from the Polo Ralph Lauren Made to Order program that utilize on-demand technology and each player’s name will be printed on the back for a personal touch. Of course there are also T-shirts available as part of the collection, featuring the Whistling Straits course and history, the iconic Polo Bear and other striking graphic prints of the brand. Designed with the rigors of professional golf in mind, each garment is made with technical fabrics that provide optimal moisture-wicking properties and enhanced airflow. Polo shirts are designed for any turning radius, while trousers are lightweight and flexible. Layering and bad-weather pieces—including crew-neck merino and half-zip pullovers, full-zip cardigans and packable down jackets—have fused together in the collection to keep the US Ryder Cup team comfortable in all conditions. The iconic Cool Wool full zip jacket also provides protection from the elements and features a new Ryder Cup-only Camo pattern that reflects the Whistling Straits course layout. In addition to the brand’s Design the Change strategy, the use of recycled polyester has expanded into golf products and incorporated into Ryder Cup uniforms, including lightweight Airflow, terry cloth, polycotton T-shirts and performance jerseys. Polo Ralph Lauren will be the tournament’s largest apparel supplier with a variety of official Ryder Cup merchandise for sale. The Ralph Lauren team specially designed the layout and display cases for the 17,900 square foot area in the main Ryder Cup merchandise pavilion. Inspiration for the interior design was taken from leading golf resorts around the world. At the Polo Ralph Lauren location, customers can create their own unique sweaters as a commemorative piece from the 2020 Ryder Cup collection and a nod to the players’ personalized sweater look. Customers can also use the Made to Order online exclusively at RalphLauren.com. Once designed, the jerseys are individually made to order and delivered within three weeks.

