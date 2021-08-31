Sports
Eurowrap: Triple title fight forms in Denmark
Entering the title race Denmarks Elite Division will be a fascinating three-way game as KB tied with leaders Skanderborg thanks to a seven-wicket win over Albertslund on Sunday.
With Svanholm just two points behind and a game in hand, the key deciders are likely to be Skanderborg’s meeting with Svanholm on September 5 and the latter’s game against KB on September 11, while fourth-seeded Ishj in the role of spoilers might play out when they are home at KB on September 5th.
KB quickly seized the initiative after bringing Albertslund to bat, Mark Hocking and Bashir Shah each taking two wickets and Basit Javed one to reduce the home side to 45 for five.
Imran Sahi led a partial recovery with 30 not out, but Keith Dabengwa crushed the tail to finish with four for 10, and Albertslund was all out for 92.
KB only needed 20.3 overs to complete their win, Saad Ahmad made 37 and Anique Uddin finished with 21.
Bogliasco in last sixteen despite Milan United victory
as the Italian 50-over competition nears the end of the group stage Milan United defeated leaders Bergamo by six wickets in Group B but were denied a place in the knockout stage by Bogliasco’s 7-wicket win over scoreless Cant.
United’s Milan neighbours, Kingsgrove, came through from Group A, beating Torino by 10 wickets in their last game, but it is not yet clear whether Albano or Fresh Tropical will join them.
Undefeated Kings XI and Janjua Brescia, who defeated Bergamo United, qualify from Group C, while Group D remains too close to call after Bologna defeated Brescia by six wickets and Royal Parma Cricket Stars by eight wickets.
Jinnah and Padova had already qualified from Group E, as had Lucca and Pianoro from Group G and Capannelle and Asian Latina from Group G, while in Group H Royal Roma, at 347 for seven, defeated Kent Lanka by 131 runs to join the undefeated Roma in the last 16.
Prague marches on in the Czech Republic
Leaders Prague CC took another crucial win over Vino on Saturday with a five-wicket win against Vinohrady in the Czech Republics Pro40 Division 1.
Ali Hassan Sittar took three for 9 while Vinohrady was sacked for 103, then Sudesh Wickramasekaras undefeated, 36-ball 65 secured the win in just 17.3 overs.
Prague Spartans pushed Bohemians all the way to the same location the next day before losing by 5 runs.
Zahid Mahmood scored the highest score for the Bohemians with 32 of their total of 182, five Spartan bowlers taking two wickets each, and 52 from wicketkeeper Sahil Grover appeared to put the Spartans on course for victory.
But he was one of four casualties for Saurabh Kakaria when his side slid to 149 to nine, and it took a battling 35 from Sagar Reddy to bring them back into play; he was out last, caught by Kakaria from Sazib Bhuiyan’s bowling, and the Bohemians had secured a thrilling victory.
Viennese Afghan claims semi-final
A successful double weekend in the T20 championship in Austria Afghan Vienna’s chances of reaching the play-offs improved significantly as they defeated the United Nations CC by nine wickets on Sunday in Seebarn, followed by a 36-run win over Austria Wien in a match reduced to 15 overs per side on the same ground the next day.
Ishak Safi claimed five for 12 and Zain Safi three for 20, as the UN were knocked out for 104, and Sadiq Muhammad’s 36-ball 63 not out left the Afghans needing just 11 overs to complete their win.
Sadiq and Razmal Shigiwais each made 28 as the Afghan side posted 113 for seven against Austria, who could only answer 77 for nine.
Afghan Styria kept chasing with a 39-run win over Salzburg Lwen in Latschach on Sunday: Habib Ahmadzai made 59 and Zazai Zamir 52 for a total of 191 for eight, and Sajad Mohamand took four for 32, despite Yousuf Ahmadzais not finishing 48 , the Lions were fired for 152.
There were also victories for Salzburg over Sub-Continental and for Vienna over Lords.
League stage ends in Oslo
Two wins for City A catapulted them to first place in Group A in Norway for Sinsen A, with Star just missing a place in the quarter-finals.
49 from skipper Ehtsham Ul Haq took City to 143 for seven against United on Saturday, Waqar Hassans three for 21 helped narrow the opposition to 121 for eight, and Ehtsham was back on form on Sunday hitting 78 while City set 174 for four against inter-lion. Interlions could only answer 130 to nine.
Sinsen A had already beaten Interlions by 44 runs on Saturday to take second in the group, Mansoor Ahmed took four for 21 while Interlions finished 126 for eight in response to Sinsens 176 for six.
Sentrum SA finished well clear in Group B, but the second quarter-final spot fell to the net run rate as Klemetsrud defeated Oslo A despite losing them by 3 wickets on Saturday; even a six-wicket win over Falken A on Sunday, with Sheraz Khalid claiming three for 27 and Nouman Butt three for 28 as, despite Aniq Maliks 56, Falken A was rejected for 139, Oslo achieving their goal in 15.4 overs was insufficient to close the run-rate gap.
In Group C, MASK A defeated Vestli C by eight wickets to finish the group program undefeated, with Vestli B second on the table to join them in the semi-finals, while MASK B topped Group D ahead of Nittedal.
