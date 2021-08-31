Sports
Ad of the Day: Serena Williams Saves the Day as Wonder Woman in Dramatic DirecTV Spot
Serena Williams transitioned from tennis hero to superhero after starring in a 1984 Wonder Woman themed ad for DirecTV.
Balling her latest role, Williams is shown going back in time to the decade that forgot taste, with a blown-up tennis racket instead of a magic lasso while doing justice to tennis bots that got out of hand. Former player John McEnroe takes on a less glamorous role, however, after his tennis white is soiled by a quirky shot from an exploding tennis ball machine, which splashes him with ketchup.
Get Your TV Together is DirecTV’s unique take on a golden combination of sports and movies, reflecting the dual nature of a satellite television service specializing in both on-demand movies and live sports.
Conceived by TBWAChiatDay LA, the ostentatious mash-up is a prelude to further genre clashes in the future, with Williams contracted to appear as other movie favorites in her role as the standard bearer for the service.
Speak with Muse of Clio, agency associate creative director Ryan Buckley said Wonder Woman 1984 is a great vehicle that is reminiscent of everything we love about a big-budget, popcorn-munching, tentpole movie that people expect to be offered more and more by their TV sets. provider. It doesn’t hurt that we once or twice wondered if Serena isn’t a real superhero herself.
This approach has proved a hit with a bewildered audience, which is almost half a million views on YouTube alone, with accompanying digital, radio and OOH elements rounding out the clash of worlds.
