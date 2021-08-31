Sports
Cricket Championship comes to Houston. This is why you should care.
A cricket match in Houston Hurricanes
Photo: Houston Hurricanes
The inaugural Minor League Cricket Championship comes to the Houston area over Labor Day weekend, with the games open to the public, giving beginners the chance to see the world’s second most popular sport up close.
The games will be held in Pearland at Smart Choice Moosa Stadium and at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Waller County. If you can’t make it, the US Cricket Men’s National Championships will be played in Prairie View in November.
Cricket’s global footprint is said to be 2.5 billion supporters, with 20 million counting in the US alone.
Mangesh Chaudari is the chief of operations of the PVCC and co-owner of the Houston Hurricanes, a cricket team in the region. The team’s name is an ironic tribute to the region Chaudari calls home.
“We always get hurricanes,” Chaudari says. “So we named the team the Hurricanes.”
A cricket team on the edge of the city’s sprawl, named after a weather phenomenon that can turn our lives upside down every few years. Oh, and it’s an exit northwest of a huge Buc-ee’s. How Houston is that?
Chaudari and his business partners opened the 90-acre Prairie View complex along US 290 to promote a cricket culture in the area, complete with more than a dozen oval playing fields. For those coming from South Asia, the location is a way to stay connected to their favorite pastime and in turn pass that love on to future generations.
“When we play, people drive by and curiosity takes over,” Chaudari says. “That’s why we built the complex where we did that.”
Houston Hurricanes cricketer Willem Ludick with fan Vinay Balaji
Photo: Houston Hurricanes
The Netflix/Vox documentary series “Explained” has an episode devoted to cricket, wrapping its history in a bargain 18 minutes, with Stephen Fry running through it all. We learn that the colonial sport was played early in this country, but after the Civil War was appropriated by the evolution of baseball, its American replacement.
“There is an intense fandom all over the world,” Chaudari says. “I remember when India and Pakistan were playing years ago, about 1 billion people around the planet were tuned in.”
Cricket faces an uphill battle in a country dominated by the monstrous commercial apparatus of the MLB, NBA and NFL. The format will be T20, a much shorter and boisterous form of cricket, with games lasting around three hours rather than several days. The T20 style has helped cricket turn a corner on a global level by injecting it with recognizable flash and extra advertising dollars. A barrier to wider adoption could be the sport’s upscale reputation, which helps minimize T20.
Houston’s way of metabolizing different cultures makes it ripe to be a new cricket hub. Chaudari sees children of all backgrounds taking up the sport, which bodes well for development beyond the South Asian community. According to Chaudari, there are about 2,300 active cricketers in Houston, ranging from youth to seniors.
When: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 4; 10 a.m. Sept. 5-6; 2 p.m. September 12
True: Prairie View Cricket Complex, US 290 and Richards Road, Prairie View
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 4; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. September 5; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept.
True: Moosa Stadium, 5515 McKeever, Pearland
Details: Free; the full schedule and a list of the 27 participating teams and their division into divisions are available at: milc.majorleaguecricket.com.
“We want to develop cricketers for life,” Chaudari says. “If you can’t make it in baseball, maybe you can play cricket. It’s not a full-contact sport, like soccer. Of course, a concussion can happen if you get hit by a ball.”
Chaudari names Karan Patel, a pitcher in the Chicago White Sox organization and from Sugar Land. Patel’s skills were improved in part by playing cricket as a youngster. Former baseball and softball players can feel at home on the oval field.
He’s seen students from nearby Prairie View A&M University drop by to see what the sport is all about. Cricket clubs are gaining momentum on campuses across the state.
Chaudari spends a lot of time helping colleagues in Dallas, St. Louis and Atlanta bring turf wickets to those city centers, a sort of cultural attaché to the sport. He links the future of American cricket to a fundamental part of the game.
“You swing everywhere because if you don’t swing, you miss that field,” Chaudari says. “The idea, of course, is to hit as many pitches as possible.”
Craig Hlavity is a writer from Houston.
