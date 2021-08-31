2021 Tour Championship: Latest Bets, Favorites and Sleepers for East Lake Golf Club





At 175-1, no player offers more value this week than Erik van Rooyen. Wave file | Tom Boland What started as a very enticing golf tournament quickly turned into an all-encompassing boxing match. This title fight was certainly a difference of styles. In one corner you had the hulking and brutal Bryson DeChambeau trying to land haymakers and in the other you had the controlled Patrick Cantlay picking his spots with counter punches. DeChambeau had Cantlay on the strings on many occasions, but in the end it was Cantlay’s game and clutch that won the day. If this wasn’t a perfect preview for next month’s Ryder Cup, we’re not sure. As for the picks, Sam Burns set up nicely for East Lake with another top-10 performance, where Xander Schauffele didn’t sputter over the weekend. Sleeper Keith Mitchell watches from home. We’ve hit another Tour calendar with the top-30 players arriving in Atlanta to battle it out for the FedEx Cup. After last week’s win, Patrick Cantlay comes in as the two-stroke staggered field leader, with the rest of the season’s stars close behind. We are now in the third year of this format, and while it has certainly solved the “one winner” of the weekend aspect, it now begs the question of whether the final FedEx Cup standings accurately reflect each golfer’s entire body of work. There is no perfect solution and there is always value to be found, regardless of the configuration of the world’s best. According to William Hill, world No. 1 Jon Rahm shares the favored position with Patrick Cantlay at 4-1, although he starts four strokes behind. Right behind Bryson DeChambeau is 5-1 after last week’s frustrating end in Caves Valley. Northern Trust champion Tony Finau follows 15-2. To close out the notables, 2017 FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas is at 16-1. Three 2021 Tour Championship bets with value With just 30 players, there’s not enough to separate the favorites from the sleepers, so here are three picks that represent the most value for the Tour Championship. At the top we go with 2017 FedEx Cup winner Justin Thomas at 16-1. Even with his triumph at The Players, it was a subpar year for Thomas. The lack of consistency has resulted in him dropping from number 2 to number 6 in the world rankings. However, he has shown recent fine form in the playoff events, finishing no worse than seventh at East Lake in his last five visits. He will aim to do his last lap 66 in Caves Valley to a spot where he will be motivated to get at least some momentum for the Ryder Cup in a few weeks. Then we have to turn it back with Xander Schauffele at 28-1. He didn’t produce the result we thought he would last week, but his track record at East Lake is undeniable. In 16 competitive rounds there, he’s broken par 14 14 times and has never been over par, accumulating to 49 under par. That’s a Tiger-esque statistic. Again, Schauffele would have won here last year without the staggered start, so see if he feels more comfortable in a place with far fewer unknowns. Finally, Erik van Rooyen is too hot to ignore and especially at 175-1. He was on our radar last week, but Mitchell’s value was just too high. Now we get it for another excellent price against an elite field. We’re not saying he’s going to make up for the 10-stroke deficit he’s already in, but van Rooyen certainly has the game now to skip many ahead of him. Last week, he led the field in shots taken: tee-to-green, to secure his first trip to the Tour Championship. The South African is gaining momentum following his first Tour victory and there are no signs of slowing down. 2021 chooses scoreboard: winners: 4

Top 10: 21

Top 20: 12

fog: 57 Bet on 2021 Tour Championship Here are some notable opportunities, according to William Hill: Patrick Cantlay 4-1

Jon Rahm 4-1

Bryson DeChambeau 5-1

Tony Finau 15-2

Justin Thomas 16-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Rory McIlroy 25-1

Abraham Ancer 28-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Harris English 33-1

Sam Burns 33-1

Collin Morikawa 35-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Brooks Koepka 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Hideki Matsuyama 100-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Corey Conner 125-1

Daniel Berger 125-1

Patrick Reed 150-1

Sergio Garcia 150-1

Joaquin Niemann 150-1

Erik Van Rooyen 175-1

Billy Horschel 250-1

Stewart Cink 250-1

