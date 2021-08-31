Afghan women cricketers left feeling abandoned by authorities | Sport

Connect with us

Afghan women cricketers left feeling abandoned by authorities

Roya Samim fled from Afghanistan to Canada with her two sisters, two days before the Taliban invaded Kabul. All three were cricketers for the Afghan women’s team. Essentially, she’s one of the lucky ones: she got out before the Taliban came in. But that doesn’t stop the overwhelming feelings of sadness.

When I left Afghanistan, it was a sad day for me. I just cried, she says. I really love everything I had: my job, my cricket, my teammates, my hometown, my family. I leave everything I have behind. Even now if I remember this day I will cry.

When the Taliban were last in power, they banned women and girls from training or working and women were not allowed to leave the house unless they were wearing a burqa and in the company of a male relative. There was no sport and although the Taliban have not yet made a final statement on the future of women’s participation, Samim is not hopeful: The Taliban are against girls who study, so how do they want a girls’ cricket team?

She is deeply concerned about the fate of her teammates left behind, as far as she knows she and her sisters are the only ones who got out. My other teammates who stay in Afghanistan are scared, they stay in their homes, she says. They are sad, they ask people to help us please. They are not good emotionally and physically.

In contrast to the 77 young female athletes and members of the Afghan soccer team and officials who were evacuated to Australia, aided by the players’ union Fifpro, and the two Paralympic athletes flown out of Kabul by the Royal Australian Air Force and brought to Tokyo, cricketers feel abandoned.

We’ve all emailed the ICC, but haven’t gotten a response from them, Samim says. Why don’t they respond to us, why don’t they consider us, even treat us that we don’t exist in the world?

After the Taliban entered Kabul, we asked that [the ICC] please save all the girls we are worried about our teammates. The Afghan Cricket Board [ACB] didn’t say anything either, they just said wait.

The International Cricket Council said they have not received any emails asking for help to the best of their knowledge. It is believed that they will continue to liaise with the Afghan council and be guided by them as to the best course of action, rather than acting unilaterally.

The ICC will also continue to monitor the situation regarding the development of the game in Afghanistan and its role in empowering women. The dismantling of the young women’s team could theoretically threaten Afghanistan’s entire ICC membership.

Refugees were evacuated from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport last Thursday.
Dozens of refugees were evacuated from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport last Thursday. Photo: Hassan Majeed/UPI/Shutterstock

After years of developing women’s cricket in Afghanistan at a snail’s pace, the situation for female players had just improved significantly. In November, the ACB announced 25 central contracts for female cricketers following a training camp of 40 women conducted in compliance with Islamic and traditional Afghan values.

There were viable plans for a future and Samim was encouraged by little girls who occasionally watched cricket on the streets of Kabul. Last year was not that difficult for us. We can have opportunities, we can have competitions, we can practice daily. Before that it was difficult, people didn’t want to accept us, the ACB told us not to go out with the cricket equipment.

We had a game planned against Oman. We were waiting, ready. For six months we were training, playing sports, all the girls got stronger, day after day. We were done.

The signs are that the men’s team, which has brought so much joy and hope to the people of Afghanistan, will be able to play in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the domestic T20 competition, the (extended) Shpageeza Cricket League, will be in September continue as planned.

The Taliban have no problem or problem with [male] cricket, said Hikmat Hassan of the ACB. They have told us that we can continue our work as planned.

Samim is full of praise for some of her male colleagues such as Rashid Khan, who came to visit the women at their academy, and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi. Both have used Twitter to express their sadness at what is happening in their country.

Khan, speaking in July about his hopes for a future where Afghanistan could play cricket in front of home crowds, wrote: Dear world leaders! My country is in chaos thousands of innocent people, including children and women, are tortured every day, houses and property are destroyed. Thousands of families have been displaced. Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans and destroying Afghanistan. We want peace.

The Spin: Sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

Samim, 28, used to teach math in Afghanistan and hopes to continue her BBA (bachelor of business administration) studies in Canada. She also hopes to continue playing cricket. But above all, she wants to keep the Afghan female cricket team afloat.

Every person deserves to be happy and at peace, Afghanistan is not good for people now, especially for girls, but also for men, I don’t know what will happen. The Taliban say one thing, but I think they break their promises.

I have hope. I never hope Afghanistan has to have a girls team. If the Taliban don’t accept it, it has to be done in another country and we play under the banner of Afghanistan. We have to play.

This is an excerpt from Guardians’ weekly cricket email, The Spin. To subscribe and get the full edition, go to this page and follow the instructions.

