The case for and against those hoping to be part of the US Ryder Cup team

ATLANTA — For the past two weeks, there has been a battle for the last automatic places in the US Ryder Cup team — and that might have made Captain Steve Stricker’s job a little easier.

A lot has changed since the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Tony Finau won the Northern Trust in a play-off against Cameron Smith and then Patrick Cantlay beat Bryson DeChambeau in a six-hole play-off at the BMW Championship.

Cantlay’s win pushed him to sixth and final qualifying position, beating Finau, who had claimed that position a week earlier. Finau occupies seventh position and seems assured of one of Stricker’s choices.

Neither was necessarily a pick slot a few weeks ago, which says something about how big their wins were and the way they were achieved.

The six automatic places are in the hands of Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Cantlay.

Stricker is unlikely to stray too far from the final points list in determining his next six. Stricker, with the help of his vice-captains (so far) Jim Furyk, Davis Love III and Zach Johnson (can Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods be added?) have this week to find out, with the pick on September 7. The Ryder Cup is September 24-26 in Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits.

Here’s a breakdown of the other players who aren’t in the top six, in order of their place in the final standings.

7th in standings

IN FRONT OF

His win at the Northern Trust, with a return of nine and a sudden death win, answered many questions and nearly made him a lock. Finau is considered a team man and his ability to make birdies in the best ball is an asset.

IN RETURN FOR

There is little reason not to pick the man who finished seventh in points and is currently playing well. Prior to the Northern Trust, Finau had a spotty summer. But it would be a shock to leave him now.

8th in the standings

IN FRONT OF

The Olympic gold medalist was knocked out of sixth place just two weeks ago and was seemingly locked up all summer. Despite not winning on the PGA Tour — and earning no points for his Olympic win — Schauffele was a consistent high finisher in the majors and had a close relationship with Cantlay in the Presidents Cup.

IN RETURN FOR

It’s hard to see negatives at the moment. Schauffele ranks fifth in the world.

9th in standings

IN FRONT OF

He has had an excellent recovery season, with a win at the Valero Texas Open and seven other top-10 finishes. He has gone from 92nd in the world after the Farmers Insurance Open to 14th.

IN RETURN FOR

There’s no reason not to pick Spieth at this point. He went 3-1 with Justin Thomas in France, and at 7-5-2 overall, he is one of the few American players with a winning Ryder Cup record.

10th in the standings

IN FRONT OF

In a career season, Engels won twice, finishing third at the US Open and fourth at a WGC event to compete in the Ryder Cup. It’s hard to see that someone who has won, is 11th in the world and 10th in points doesn’t make the team.

IN RETURN FOR

He has never played in the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup. So if lack of experience matters, that seems to be a reason not to pick him.

11th in the standings

IN FRONT OF

He is, after all, “Captain America”. He is one of the most passionate American players who loves the competition and gets excited to compete in such circumstances. At 7-3-2, he holds a rare American record and is 3-0 in singles. Despite all the perceived camaraderie problems, it’s hard to imagine leaving him out.

IN RETURN FOR

If Stricker needed a reason not to pick Reed, he’s got a legit. An ankle injury that kept him out of the Northern Trust wasn’t a problem. But being hospitalized for double pneumonia and missing the BMW championship is pretty worrying. Reed has now missed three tournaments he planned to play, and his Ryder Cup viability is fair to consider and perhaps not worth the gamble.

12th in the standings

IN FRONT OF

A fiery player who dropped out of the world’s top 100 in 2019 while dealing with injuries, recovered from the pandemic shutdown last year and was in the top 20 all year. He won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, has seven other top-10 finishes and went 2-1 during the 2017 Presidents Cup experience.

IN RETURN FOR

There’s not much to dislike about Berger. You could quibble about his lack of Ryder Cup experience, or whether he’s a good match – which seems unlikely.

13th in the standings

IN FRONT OF

Simpson has a lot of experience with the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup and he can seemingly be a partner for anyone. He could fill that role well at DeChambeau, if asked, and his ability to putt well is an asset in the Ryder Cup.

IN RETURN FOR

The emergence of Cantlay and Finau in recent weeks may have tarnished Simpson’s chances. He has dropped from sixth in the world to 20th this year. For Simpson to make a choice, Stricker has to think of him for a specific role.

14th in the standings

IN FRONT OF

Scheffler has seemingly done everything but win in his more than two years on the PGA Tour, competing often, displaying countless skills and climbing into the top 20 in the world. If the American side wants to gain experience for some of its young players, Scheffler should be on the list of players considered.

IN RETURN FOR

It is rare for a player who has never won on the PGA Tour to be captained, and Scheffler has no experience in the President Cup or Ryder Cup. (Rickie Fowler got a pick in 2010 without winning and performed well.)

15th in the standings

IN FRONT OF

It would be nice to see the long-hitting Kokrak paired up with someone like Dustin Johnson or Koepka in fourball and see how many birdies they could produce. Kokrak, two-time winner, has found his way over the past year. When Stricker tries to think outside the box and uses his picks to the fullest, he gets attention. His height is very suitable for Whistling Straits.

IN RETURN FOR

Lack of experience in these matches is his biggest drawback. He is also no higher in points despite winning twice this season and has been pretty quiet since his win over Colonial.

16th in standings

IN FRONT OF

A huge jump from 154th in the world to 25th was fueled by his first Valspar championship win. He also finished second in the Byron Nelson and lost in a playoff in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude. The idea of ​​adding young talent for the future is intriguing and Burns has done quite well in the play-offs.

IN RETURN FOR

Despite winning and two other seconds, Burns is still well outside the top 12 and facing a ton of competition.

17th in the standings

IN FRONT OF

A fierce competitor that would be great in foursomes, Horschel has had a solid year, winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March.

IN RETURN FOR

His biggest problem is the crowded field. Horschel has never played in the Ryder Cup. He’d be in for a daunting course, and at this point it’s about matchups with potential partners. If Stricker sees an opportunity, it’s his ticket to Wisconsin.

18th in the standings

IN FRONT OF

Kisner’s win at the Wyndham Championship is a reminder of his tenacity. He won the WGC Match Play in 2019, went 2-0-2 in his only appearance in the Presidents Cup in 2017 and is regarded as an outstanding putter who excels in match play.

IN RETURN FOR

He had an average year until his win over Wyndham, which only put him in the top 20 in points. Whistling Straits isn’t his kind either, of course.

19th in the standings

IN FRONT OF

After a tough competitor who lost in a play-off at Wyndham, he has proven to be a likeable type who has overcome slowplay issues and could be an intriguing option for Stricker, especially with his ability to putt.

IN RETURN FOR

Has he done enough like Homa? Is putting a strong enough force to overcome other negatives? Is there a specific player with whom he would make a good combination for a match or two?

20th in the standings

IN FRONT OF

He is Phil Mickelson, legend, Hall of Famer, six-time major winner, including this year’s PGA Championship. He has loads of leadership skills, has always been at these team events and would be an excellent partner for DeChambeau in fourball.

IN RETURN FOR

He’s done almost nothing but win at Kiawah. Mickelson’s best finish was a tie for 17th in the WGC in Memphis, and he admitted he needed strong playoffs to qualify, which didn’t happen. He missed the cut at the Northern Trust and had a terrible second round at the BMW. Pencil in Phil for the role of vice-captain and a future Ryder Cup captain.