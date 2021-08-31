Sports
‘Shame on you’: Shahid Afridi’s comments about the Taliban’s love of cricket spark a stir
As thousands of Afghans desperately flee the country after the Taliban took over, Pakistani former cricket captain Shahid Afridi is pulling flak online after finding “positivity” in the militant’s demeanor. The cricketers said that compared to the past, the Taliban seems to be “positive” this time because they “make women work, including politics”. As the world seemed concerned about the Taliban taking control, Afridi shared his views on the future of cricket in Afghanistan, adding: “The Taliban support and love cricket.”
Afridi made the comments while speaking to media in Karachi, saying the next Pakistani Super League (PSL) could be his last. He said he would love to play for Quetta Gladiators, GEO news reported.
Taliban are cricket enthusiast: Shahid Afridi pic.twitter.com/BPb8lb7jNF
Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) August 30, 2021
His shocking comments quickly went viral and raised eyebrows worldwide. His attitude is very different from Afghan cricketers and sportspeople, who have condemned the takeover of the Taliban. Many have even left the country, fearing repercussions. Many also shared older videos of him where he mocked women playing cricket.
While most criticized him for his “insensitive” comment, others trolled him with sarcastic tweets.
Seemingly supporting the #Taliban at. https://t.co/7hDapH0AiC
Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) August 31, 2021
NS!! There too he can organize 20/20 league matches Taliban Pro League (TPL)
Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) August 30, 2021
The mental age is still about 14. But “they” think that if they put him in the prime minister’s house in 2023, he will have at least 40 more years to destroy this country. The current incumbent is already in dotage.
Salman Rashid (@odysseuslahori) August 31, 2021
“They make women work”… the concept of ‘allowing’ women to do anything is abhorrent
Khemta Hannah Jose (@khemta_h_jose) August 31, 2021
no wonder !! The last time he made a statement about “Women – When the anchor asked Afridi about his opinion on women’s cricket in Peshawar, Afridi replied derisively: Our women have magic in their hands; they are good cooks.
FemaleHumanBeing (@FemaleHumanBei2) August 30, 2021
What can you expect from a person like Sahid Afridi
Asheesh (Asheesh00007) August 30, 2021
It amazes me how someone can support the Taliban and still consider themselves human. Shows that the ISI has its hooks even with athletes in Pakistan.
Muzhda Qasemi (@MuzhdaQasemi) August 31, 2021
Pakistanis have the audacity to stand up for the Taliban as long as they don’t establish Islamic Emirates in Pakistan – the most hypocritical nation on Earth
(@Ftmhdi) August 31, 2021
The hypocrisy in this. Shahid Afridi will soon regret what he says here unfortunately. The Taliban is like a movement that is expanding across borders no matter what it stands for. Pakistan will of course be in the crosshairs, it’s not rocket science. https://t.co/IzXbkV1e8d
Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) August 31, 2021
You should be ashamed @SAfridiOfficial https://t.co/EONRJ7uF0z
Alee Zaman (@AleeZaman2) August 31, 2021
WTF is wrong with these guys! @SAfridiOfficial https://t.co/PimzN6b5Oi
Sayed Jalal Shajjan (@S_Jalal_Shajjan) August 30, 2021
