Novak Djokovic tries to make history at the US Open

Despite the Delta variant, the US Open, which kicked off in New York yesterday, is going full steam ahead with more than 700,000 people expected to attend the two-week tournament. A packed Arthur Ashe Stadium will answer one of the bigger questions hanging over the Open: will this finally be the moment when tennis fans embrace Novak Djokovic?

The 34-year-old Djokovic, who will play his first round match tonight, is on the cusp of hitting not one but two milestones. If he wins the Open, it will be his 21st singles grand slam title, breaking the record he currently shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. It also means he will have conquered all four majors by 2021, earning a grand slam on the calendar, the rarest achievement in tennis. Only five singles players have ever done it; the last being Steffi Graf in 1988. With his winning track record against both Federer and Nadal, Djokovic already has a compelling claim to be the greatest male tennis player of all time. But a win at the Open would bolster it.

But for all his success on the pitch, Djokovic hasn’t been able to win the one thing he seems to covet as much as a trophy: the affection of tennis fans. Of course he has supporters, some of them very passionate. But for the most part, the Serb has spent his career as the other man, the player for whom the spectators are not cheering or actively fighting.

The crux of the problem, Djokovic’s original sin, if you will, is that he penetrated the rivalry between Federer and Nadal and eventually appropriated both players. By the mid to late 2000s, Federer and Nadal were the dominant figures in the games, and had also become some of the most respected champions they had ever known.

Djokovic was cast as the third man, the spoiler, the intruder. It didn’t help that his playing lacked the balletic grace of Federers and the bravado of Nadals; tennis aesthetes found his style clinical and dull, which made his victories over the Swiss and the Spaniard all the more excruciating.

Some sports stars love being the bad guy, or at least don’t seem to mind. Ivan Lendl, who was No. 1 for much of the 1980s, was widely seen as a stern automaton who drained the play of his artistry, and the public was almost always against him. in 1986, Illustrated Sports Lendl wrote on the cover with the headline The Champion No One Cares About. But Lendl seemed indifferent to his public image: He played to win titles, not fans, and while he didn’t necessarily enjoy being the heavyweight, he made little effort to bring the crowd around.

Djokovic, on the other hand, wants to be the crowd favorite. He never says it so bluntly; he simply acknowledges that he would love to have the fans by his side. But in the locker room, it’s well known that he craves the adoration that Federer and Nadal radiate. In an interview a while back, Australian player Nick Kyrgios said that Djokovic had a sick obsession with wanting to be liked. Like he wants to be just like Roger. Kyrgios’ opinion is widely shared, if not commonly expressed with such disdain (Kyrgios, as you may understand, is not a Djokovic enthusiast).

Early in his career, Djokovic tried to win over fans by entertaining them. He did imitations of other players. Nadal picked at his wedgie, that sort of thing. He was playful with the crowd: a few years ago during an exhibition game in England spurred on by fans, he turned a shirt change into a fake striptease. But Djokovic the ham could never turn laughter into love, and eventually he started asking for affection more directly. After winning games, he walked to the center of the field and extended his hands from his chest in a big swinging motion, turning to every part of the stadium and repeating the gesture.

The fans have refused to give him their hearts back. Especially when he plays against Federer, they are downright hostile. When the two met in the 2015 US Open final, the crowd cheered for Djokovic’s miscues (there weren’t many for the Serb to win in four sets). During a press conference at Wimbledon earlier this summer, Djokovic admitted that he is almost never the people’s choice. The fact is that I play 90 percent of my matches, if not more than that, against the opponent, but also against the stadium, he said. Places where I get more support than my opponent are rare.

Djokovic has not always helped his case. He has a temper and his outbursts can be ugly. He was disqualified from last year’s US Open after hitting a ball in frustration and accidentally hitting a linesman. Just a few weeks ago, at the Tokyo Olympics, he smashed one racket in frustration and threw another into the (fortunately empty) stands. Over the years, he has been criticized for sexist comments. In the past he was an annoying winner. After winning the 2012 Australian Open, he ripped his shirt off, pounded his chest and roared maniacally. I’ve interviewed Djokovic several times, and while he’s smart and curious, he has some crazy ideas that he doesn’t always keep to himself. During an online chat last year, he suggested that positive energy could purify water. In another, he emerged as an anti-vaxxer. (He is not alone in this: A scandal at this year’s US Open is the large number of players who remain unvaccinated.)

Even his good deeds tend to backfire. Last year, after the tour was canceled due to COVID-19, Djokovic hosted a series of charity exhibition tournaments in the Balkans. But it turned out to be a super-spreading fiasco. Djokovic and his wife both contracted the coronavirus, as did a handful of others. While Federer seems to be walking on water, Djokovic seems unable to escape kicking rakes.

None of this has hurt his tennis. If anything, he’s channeled the antagonism of the crowd into competitive resilience, arguably the toughest player of all time. The fact that he has won so much with so much resistance to him casts his achievements in an even more flattering light.

What’s also impressive is that he rarely returns the animus. Yes, he can get gruff if a mob rides him especially hard. In general, though, he keeps all the frustration and resentment he feels to himself. For an athlete who craves affection, the reluctance of fans to show him anything must be torture. In 2019, Djokovic defeated Federer to win Wimbledon. The spectators had of course been eagerly pro-Federer and after the game Djokovic was asked how he had handled that. When the crowd chants Roger, I hear Novak, he said. It sounds crazy, but it is true. I try to convince myself that it is.

Now that he’s on the cusp of becoming the greatest duo in tennis history, would Djokovic finally hear real rather than imagined chants from Novak? It will probably help that Federer and Nadal are not playing in the Open; both are injured. If they were in the tournament, their quest to trip up Djokovic, to screw things up for the spoiler, would probably make a lot of headlines, and it’s not hard to imagine what the prevailing sentiment in the stands would be. But in their absence, the spotlight will be all on Djokovic, and perhaps New York fans will finally give him his due and rally behind him. As much as Djokovic is eager to complete the calendar and break the record for most majors, the crowd’s embrace would surely be the greatest win of all.