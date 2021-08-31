Jake Meyers does it again! The Astros take one away from the Mariners





Jake Meyers is doing great things in his first year in the major leagues. Monday night against the Mariners, the 25-year-old outfielder had another notable game as he drove the go-ahead run for the Astros, who made it to the top 4-3 vs. Seattle, recording their eighth win in their last 11 games. Houston scored early in the game from right Chris Flexen with a single by Yordan lvarez’s bat and a sacrifice fly by Kyle Tucker in the first inning (2-0). Those two runs go to starter Luis Garca, who delivered another strong start for the team. Garca made only one mistake during the match. In the second inning, he gave up a solo homerun to Jos Marmolejos (2-1), but that was it. With a great substitution and 11 swings and misses, the young Venezuelan threw a solid effort, throwing five innings of five hits, two earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts. In his last five appearances, the Astros is right-handed 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA over 27 2/3 episodes with 29 punchouts. Garca ran into trouble in the sixth frame. He led off the inning with a walk for Kyle Seager and gave up a single to Ty France. Immediately Dusty Baker came out and brought Brooks Raley in without out. Raley started his evening by getting a double play grounder from former Astro Abraham Toro, just before being crushed by Dylan Moore for a 2-run go-ahead homer with a runner first. Out of nowhere, the Astros trailed one (3-2) in the bottom of the sixth. But the Astros still had a chance and they took every small advantage of it. It all started with the single by Yuli Gurriels (moved to second place on an error) on six pitches in the first eighth. Kyle Tucker singled and drove into Yuli with the tying run, then stole second place to set the podium for Meyers against also former Astro Joe Smith. In a major league at bat, Meyers, who was 10 years old when Smith made his MLB debut, fell very quickly to 0-2, but saw five more pitches until he hit a hard single into left field that took the go- lead to make it 4-3. It was Meyer’s fifth consecutive game with at least one goal. He batted for an average of .373 in his last 13 games. After Garca and Raley, Phil Maton (who took the win and is now 4-0) threw a scoreless seventh, Ryne Stanek struckout in order and Ryan Pressly got his 22nd save of the season with 15 pitches. Both teams will return on Tuesday at 9:10 PM CT for the second game of the three-game series. Lance McCullers is slated to pitch for Houston, while Yusei Kikuchi will do the same for Seattle. VIDEOS AND BOX SCORE HERE.

