



There was a lot to get used to when the County Championship returned. Counties moved into three divisions, with only one competing for the title. Hitting after months of white-ball cricket was easier for those who had time to adjust in the middle order. Dom Sibley, Alastair Cook, Sam Robson, Mark Stoneman, Adam Lyth: former England Test openers of varying recency were all out early. In the first division, Warwickshire recovered from Sibleys duck to dominate Lancashire. Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin made 127 in his provincial debut, and piled up to 237 with Sam Hain. Warks hit punches at 259 for three, with Hain to resume at 113. Lancashires Saqib Mahmood nearly made a Test debut last week, but went wicketless here until the second new ball had Benjamin baseballing over the line. Nottinghamshire got a late boost against Somerset in Taunton to reach 282 for six, thanks to Liam Patterson-White in the order who swung nine boundaries and made 46 from 37 balls. Hell resume with Tom Moores. Yorkshire had a day of changing fortunes afterwards Hampshire sent them on a green Ageas Bowl surface. The visitors slowly started to reach 84 for two, but Hampshire chipped away, including the first three wickets for Kyle Abbott. It took 45 not outs from Dom Bess for Yorkshire to reach 197 for six at punches. Another player seeking a recall for England, Zak Crawley, did well with 50 opening for Knows. It was the most important score of the innings with a collapse to 164 for nine, until Jack Leaning reached 75 not out on a 68-run tie with number 11 James Logan that took the visitors to 232 all-out. That rattled Leicestershire despite Callum Parkinsons four wickets, and they fell to 66 for five by punches. Surreys trip to Durham was canceled after Surrey players got close contacts in a Covid trail. In Cardiff, Dutch international Shane Snater took six for 39 for Essex on the way to bowling glamorgan for 134, with England candidate Dan Lawrence on 29 not out in the answer of 92 for two. Northamptonshire made 232 for five against Gloucestershire in Bristol, led by captain and wicketkeeper Adam Rossingtons 66 not out. mid-sex slumped to 52 for four against Derbyshire, but Robbie White chose a good time to earn his first century in first-class cricket. His 101 not out by punch saved the situation at Lords to 217 for five. Of Sussex resume at 254 for nine to Worcestershire, No 9 Jack Carson also resumes his best career, after hitting a 75 counterattack.

