NFL Squad Cuts: 5 Most Interesting Decisions for Giants





Tuesday is a tough day in the NFL. It’s a shortened day, when teams must reach the 53-man limit for the regular season. Players will lose jobs and many of them will not get another chance. Yours truly has already made his 53-man roster projection, which was quickly shattered by Monday’s swap of defensive tackle BJ Hill for offensive lineman Billy Price. Let’s take a quick look at the five most interesting decisions facing the Giants as they shape their roster. run back How much do they keep, and which one? Will veteran Corey Clement and rookie Gary Brightwell both make it onto the list? If not, who stays and who goes? That may depend on whether the Giants really believe that Elijhaa Penny can be a capable extra running back. Speaking of Penny, could the Giants be the rare NFL team to keep two fullbacks? Both Penny and Cullen Gillaspia excel in special teams, so that could happen. Wide receiver How many can they keep? With Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay unsure of the season opener as of now, how much are they doing? need to hold? Can fan favorite and training camp star David Sills make the selection? If not, can the Giants find buyers for Sills of Pettis through trade? What are the Giants doing to John Ross? How many tight ends? Evan Engram’s calf injury has questioned his availability in Week 1, making this position a bit of a mess. Kyle Rudolph started practicing last week when he returned from foot surgery, and his week 1 availability is also a question mark. No offense to Jake Hausmann’s Nakia Griffin-Stewart, but the only completely healthy roster-worthy tight end on Giants’ current roster is Kaden Smith. No matter what the initial 53-man roster looks like, you have to believe that the Giants will be looking at cuts across the league in an effort to fill this position. Attacking line At the time of writing, I only feel comfortable predicting six offensive line spots from what should ultimately be eight or nine players. Price, Andrew, Thomas, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Matt Peart, Nate Solder make the roster. Shane Lemieux? I wonder if his worrisome knee injury will put him on IR to start the season. The remaining backups? Who knows? Backup cornerbacks At least one spot seems to be open. Madre Harper? Sam Beal? Jos Jackson? None of the above? We’ll see soon enough.

