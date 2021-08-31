Cover Story – Test Cricket: The Death of the Draw

Ever since shepherds used a lump of wood to strike a spherical object in ancient Britain, the essence of crickets was essentially meant to pass the time. Rushing those seconds, swallowing those minutes and staving off boredom seemed to be the primary goal of the willow game, at least in the budding stage before the sheep were pushed back from the pastures under a dark sky.

The sport was later given a structure, the concept of two innings per team and it could even go on for eternity like those timeless Tests of yore. Later, the five-day limit was imposed and Tests had a finish line. It had its unique rhythms on freshly cut grass and brown turf with legal breaks for lunch and tea. It was pastoral and at peace with the scorching sun and the ominous rain.

Readers of one era would even remember the rest day when the Test took a half-time break in the middle of the game and the players stretched their aching limbs. The rest day is long gone and what we have are Tests extended over five consecutive days, that’s when they go the distance. We live in an age of wireless connectivity, rush hour traffic, Twitter-shortness and whatsapp wishes, and cricket too has its kinetic avatars One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20s, which either last a day or flicker like a frenzied evening indulgence.

But Tests have their innate charms and most blue chip cricketers are convinced that it is the long form that polishes their legacy, while the shorter versions bolster their bank balance. And tests have one defining aspect that ODIs and T20s never have: the result that rests on a stalemate, also known as the draw, and sometimes one that is also referred to as the dull draw with its alliterative fatigue.

Yet the draw coexists with the double tricksters of triumph and defeat. And it’s the draw that becomes increasingly rare, unless the weather intervenes or rival teams battle it out for five days without getting a vice-like grip. The death of the draw with accompanying figures over decades has been culled by top statistician Mohandas Menon and can be mentioned on the following pages. It’s a cold indication of how Tests and squads are seemingly turning their backs on the honorable we-done-match template or maybe they can only win or weaken in defeat.

With the final result preferable to a draw, and with limited overs cricket attracting fans and commerce alike, a draw seems an anachronism. Beyond the context of results and finances, what catches the eye is the diminishing art of hitting to save a test. With elves playing increasingly reliant on stroke players, who can dictate the terms and fate of a match on their day, the old-fashioned batsman, who can bat for time, finds a limited purchase within the team selection algorithm.

In the past, squads had one or two batsmen, who could close the hatches and tire the bowlers. When the conversation turns to the West Indies of the past, Clive Lloyd, Vivian Richards and Gordon Greenidge are remembered for their fiery percussion. But those same Caribbean outfits also had Larry Gomes, who was able to hold out due to his stiff approach. Even Desmond Haynes could drop anchor if the situation required patience over aggression.

Every unit, including India, had its leaf anchor before rubbing the cumulative effects of limited overs cricket on traditional tests. Fielding became even more athletic, fitness moved towards the gold standard, bowlers learned new tricks and batsmen had no qualms about making a six over slips. The pace of the game accelerated and it was inevitable that the climax of the fifth day after tea, be it a result or a draw, became rare.

Matches often ended on the fourth and sometimes on the third day and the International Cricket Council, faced with backlash from television rights holders, even pondered ending Tests in four days before that thought was rejected. Several factors influenced the truncated fate of Tests in general. For starters, those openers who believed in seeing the ball shine before the middle-class stars took over were largely gone. Most openers today believe in speeding up the run rate, even in Tests, and it comes with its risk quotient.

The 1980s saw a range of all-rounders with Imran Khan, Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee. They offered depth and options to teams and when those blue-chip all-rounders withdrew, Jacques Kallis previously and Ben Stokes now the exceptions, the batting wicketkeeper became the all-rounder of choice. Based on that, teams stretched their hitting power or strengthened their bowling and the balance became skewed. And because cricket was played all year round, cricketers were more prone to injury and burnout, and depression took its toll too. Playing XIs remained in a state of flux and all of that affected the way a unit approached a game and the expectations it had about the expected climax.

All over: Jimmy Anderson is bowled by Mohammed Siraj and India has taken an incredible win, clearing Englands second innings quickly on the final day of the second Test at Lords. – Getty Images

On India’s latest journey through England, a difficult country for visiting subcontinental rivals, as the weather remains erratic and seam and swing tend to test best, both teams revealed this vulnerability, the inability to beat time. and perhaps a test to a sleepy but honorable draw. The first Test in Nottinghams Trent Bridge may have moved in Indias sack but for the rains that affected the match. But in the second at Lords and the third at Headingley (Leeds), the declining art of batting in the fourth innings or even the third innings of a game came out with all its warts and home truths.

India won at Lords, while England couldn’t even hold 60 overs on the final day. England returned the favor at Headingley with the game ending on the fourth day, with India losing by an innings and 76 runs. This is not just a scourge affecting India and England as, within the limited cricket world, the other practitioners are doing it faster and faster, with maybe a day to spare.

Since attack is the main quality that attracts captains and the word intent to do endless rounds, most cricket nations seem to forget the glue that binds Tests: patience. Just to name a few, India has had Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid in the past, and it’s not like they couldn’t accelerate or play their shots, but often in the altar of team sports they offered both safe runs and stability. They had stroke players around them and even those could play the waiting game as well as the bowler. Sachin Tendulkar could and even current Indian coach Ravi Shastri has done both the tough stint and six sixes into an over in domestic cricket during his playing days.

As for playing the waiting game within the current team, Virat Kohli has Cheteshwar Pujara and maybe Ajinkya Rahane while Rohit Sharma has also revealed a patient side to him. But what makes the field odd is that both Pujara and Rahane have been pigeonholed as Test Specialists and with their forced absences in the shorter versions, the pressure on them when they play Tests quadruples. For Kohli or a Rohit, they can exhale a bit in the shade of blue, but such luxury awaits Pujara and Rahane.

It affects a cricketer and discussing strike rates it is not easy to practice abstinence outside the stump, as Tendulkar once did during a famous double hundred in Sydney. Batting is essentially about aligning the delivery and deciding whether to play or leave, but when a voice in the head keeps whispering intent, a wrong decision can go out leading to dismissal.

Yes, bowlers have gotten smarter and legends like James Anderson are still around, but there’s no denying that batting has dropped in the fourth or even third innings of a game. Kohli has often said that he goes for profit, even if that means losing is possible. This all-or-nothing approach only makes for spectacular triumphs and heartbreaking losses, and the humble draw has fallen flat between the two seats.

The will to defend, show restraint and the desire to return undefeated are also important traits in a batsmans repertoire. Cricket, at least Tests, has room for both the arrogant tendency and the calming approach. The two must meet or else a hard-fought draw could be a thing of the past.