Bill Belichick may have outsmarted everyone with Mac Jones again





Bill Belichick is probably right, because Bill Belichick is usually right, and so we should now take a moment to consider what it means when he is. Belichick just stuffed the rest of his career into Mac Jones’ pocket, just four months after Jones became the fifth quarterback drafted. We are left with the astonishing but increasingly likely possibility that Belichick outsmarted the competition again. The Patriots may have found a star hiding in plain sight: a national championship-winning, All-America quarterback at the nation’s most successful college program. We’ll see how Jones does – next week, next month, next year. But if he excels, I wouldn’t want to be the general manager explaining how I missed that man. Well… uh… I know he showed he could do all this in Alabama… but… er… you see… Eric Hartline/US TODAY Sports Maybe Belichick is wrong. But if he’s right, he’ll be right because of a concept that’s very simple yet sometimes gets lost: playing quarterback in the NFL is all about figuring out where to get the ball and getting it there. Arm strength, foot speed, athleticism, work ethic and the ability to read defenses are all factors that help a quarterback accomplish that task. If you look at the best quarterbacks of the modern age, they all knew where the ball had to go and got it there. So simple it sounds ridiculous. But think of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. There are quarterbacks who threw harder than them all and never made it. There are quarterbacks who could read defenses just as quickly, but couldn’t deliver the ball quickly or accurately enough. There are quarterbacks who can throw hard enough and read defenses well enough, but reacted very poorly to 300-pound men coming at them. Somehow, the combination of properties should be enough. Now go back to last spring. So much of the predraft talk was about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and whether he would “drop” in the draft. Fields put in great numbers for the Buckeyes and won a ton. He’s a phenomenal athlete: great arm, fast runner, incredibly strong. There were questions about his ability to go to his second reading, which were refuted by those who said he often went to his second reading. But the question wasn’t whether Fields could do it; it was how fast he could do it. It requires a specific kind of intelligence: the ability to process and respond in less than a second. Some people who are brilliant in many areas of life would find it difficult; others, who have difficulties in school and show little intellectual curiosity, excel at it. Behind a fantastic row in Ohio state, with NFL talent at the receiver, Fields had plenty of time to find open targets. That won’t be the case in the NFL. Maybe he’ll show that he can do it. But Belichick would need to move up just four spots in the draft to get Fields, and there’s no indication he tried. Instead, he waited for Jones. Belichick isn’t the type to share all of his reasons for that, but we don’t need to know all of those reasons to know this: He believed in Jones’ ability to figure out where to get the ball and get it there. Belichick’s genius takes many forms. But it only takes those forms because he has so much confidence in himself. He believes in what he sees, no matter what anyone else thinks or what it looks like on the outside. Trusted advisors like Alabama Jones coach Nick Saban can help shape Belichick’s decisions, but the media narrative almost never does. If Jones becomes a star, the argument that Belichick only won because of Brady would come to an end—an argument just as silly as the argument that Brady only won because of Belichick. New England’s attack can bring out the best in Jones, but Jones can also bring out the best on offense. Belichick can drastically change the game plans every week because Jones can handle it. The Patriots’ free shopping last winter will also look different if the starting quarterback is on a rookie contract for the duration of those deals. The game has changed and coaches are much smarter about using running quarterbacks. There is more room for quarterbacks with more varied skills, which is great and makes the game more entertaining. But the primary task has not changed. Brady is great in large part because of two qualities that help him complete that task: he maintains his balance when he’s about to be hit, and he moves his feet just well enough to buy time. His 40-yard dash time never mattered. I’m not comparing Jones to Brady; I compare Belichick to Belichick. He saw what made Brady special to almost everyone. He kept him on the roster as a rookie and believed in him when he got the chance to start. Now he trusts what he sees in Jones. Belichick scouted him, he waited for him, he chose him, he made sure he earned the job, and now he’s ready to roll — this season and beyond. Maybe Belichick is wrong. But I wouldn’t bet on it. More NFL Coverage: • Mac won the runway; Don’t feel like keeping the camera as a backup

