The ‘smart cricket ball’ that tracks power, pace and rotational speed
By inserting a microchip into the cork rubber compound in the center of a cricket ball, the Smart Ball can feed back information to the user about speed and spin at various points out of hand, pre-bounce and post-bounce far exceeding current capabilities of an external fixed stationary radar gun.
It can also measure the power in the form of watts emitted by the bowler.
That particular one speaks to my heart because in cricket there are all these terms that mean absolutely nothing to anyone outside of the sport, Kasprowicz says.
As a former fast bowler, there is the term heavy ball, hitting the bat hard and higher than normal.
But there are no statistics around that what it really means?
This is where I’m really determined to come up with something to measure a heavy ball. That’s a feeling trying to capture.
The goals are twofold. On the one hand, the abundance of numbers generated provides a serious resource for players to learn and improve from.
You might find you’re much more accurate when you’re at 2,700 revolutions with the leg spinner, rather than pushing too hard for 2,900, Kasprowicz says, giving an example of its use.
On the other hand, it’s pure fun; another way for cricket fans to learn about their idols’ techniques, and another way for friends and teammates to compare themselves.
The initial plan was to let elite players use it in training and matches, Kasprowicz says, adding that intensive testing has shown the ball to be no less durable than any normal cricket ball.
It was great to see the CPL commentators talking about the Smart Ball, with images showing the speed and rotations of the bowlers.
It’s not available at retail yet, but that’s a big part of our plan. We want to make it affordable and accessible.
Each Smart Ball used in the CPL will cost the company about 130.
But in the long run and on a larger scale we can bring the costs down, he says.
The target is close to 50. Going forward, the manufacturers believe that the ball can help umpires by showing definitively whether it has hit bat, pad or ground, ending many controversies over batting or fielding.
Talks have already taken place with the International Cricket Council regarding its possible use in international matches, with Kasprowicz saying he would be thrilled to be involved in future editions of the Indian Premier League of Hundred.
Aspirations are not limited to cricket, with hopes of expanding into baseball and hockey.
Watching the recent Tokyo Olympics gave more food for thought about its potential.
It got us thinking, how about discus, spear or hammer? he says.
And it all started with a quirky golf swing.
