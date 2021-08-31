Whether Brooks and Bryson like each other means squatting for Ryder Cup odds in the US





Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will be teammates at the Ryder Cup.

USA today Well, it’s official, “Bennifer” is an item again. Oops, sorry, wrong celebrity couple. But make no mistake, we are still talking about melodrama, still in a soap opera. The one we wanted to bring up is ‘DeChamBrooks’, that is, the adversarial relationship between burly and gruff, the flesh between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. The two PGA Tour titans will be one of the few, the proud, the dozen to represent the Yanks at the once-deleted 2020 Ryder Cup games. The exhibition between Team USA and Team Europe will take place September 24-26 in Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisc. The full rosters will be solidified in the coming days, but the aforementioned have already knocked their tickets through the points standings. What some wonder is if they could punch each other, or if the unfriendliness the two have sparked in front of cameras and social media posts will spill over into a clubhouse looking for trophies. Is it possible tour patriots can turn into the Red, White and Bickering? US captain Steve Stricker told Morning Read that he has already discussed the potential Family Feud and talked to both fighters about making nice. “They said it wouldn’t be a problem,” Stricker said, “and I believe them. I trust them.” Frankly, there’s no reason to expect it to be a problem. Historically, not every victorious team or association has been built by societies of mutual admiration. There hasn’t always been a $40 million Player Impact program to encourage a brand-building, high profile brawl — like on the PGA Tour. But there are countless examples of hostile relationships on winning teams. The New York Yankees won 107 games and a World Series in 1932 with two stars in the middle of the lineup – Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig – not talking to each other. In fact, the members of “Murderer’s Row” didn’t make amends until 1939, when Ruth hugged the terminally ill Gehrig after his memorable “Lou Gehrig Appreciation Day” speech. Over the years, a number of successful teammates have had similar relationships: Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent, Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens. Heard of Tinker to Evers to Chance – the famous doubles combo that helped win world championships for the Chicago Cubs in 1907 and 1908? Two of the members, Joe Tinker and Johnny Evers, did not speak to each other for twenty years. You can also take the story to the entertainment industry. Tony Curtis reportedly said kissing ex-girlfriend Marilyn Monroe on the set of “Some Like It Hot” was “like kissing Hitler.” rolling stones headliners Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have had their share of friction. Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel have often bridged murky waters in their collaboration. In addition, previous Ryder Cup or President’s Cup teams cannot be unilaterally populated by best friends. Perhaps Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson can elaborate. Would it do Stricker any good to pair Koepka and DeChambeau together in matches? Maybe not. That approach backfired in 2004, when U.S. captain Hal Sutton deployed Woods-Mickelson’s surprise tandem in morning fourballs and afternoon foursomes. The single pair went 0-2 and became a postcard for Europe’s 18½ to 9½ route. That result suggests it might be best to follow the science, to avoid using the Whistling Straits as a relationship building opportunity. There is no need to force the problem unless the skills encourage it. But to suggest that DeChambeau and Koepka can’t be on the same ground, not putting their differences – manufactured or otherwise – aside for the sake of the common good is just folly. Think about your own experiences. You have certainly played in recreational teams or contributed to group projects, in situations where you were not charmed by every single individual. Did it affect your efforts, your ability to function, your desire for the group to succeed? Did it doom the entire operation to failure? Maybe in some cases, but this is golf. You show up in a muny to spend 4½ hours with people you’ve never met, people you know nothing about, people you may not really hug… and you play. DeChambeau and Koepka will have to be in the same hotel together, they don’t have to share a room. They will attend the same meetings, they don’t have to sit together. They will be on the same golf course, they will not be in the same cart. It seems pretentious to suggest that Team USA’s temperament is so delicate that its chances of success could be compromised because two of the 12 members are not best buddies. The theory makes some scornful assumptions about the depth of the character of those two men. It suggests that personal agendas and egos play a prominent role in the composition of the American team. And if that is the case, that’s sad. Otherwise it indicates that people give a distorted importance to the inaccurate and erroneous component of ‘chemistry’. The truth is, if you ask Mickelson and Woods what went wrong in 2004, they’ll talk about a lack of prep time, about the conflicting properties of their golf balls. The truth is that other couples with Woods and Mickelson are also disappointed. Mickelson has the most losses (22) in Ryder Cup history, closely followed by Woods (21). And the truth is, as Hall of Fame poet Bruce Sutter once said, “The other team has purse players too.” Team USA won the last domestic Ryder Cup competition at Hazeltine in 2016. But it has not secured the Cup in 11 of its last 16 encounters. Analysts of that record often cite chemistry as a problematic factor. But if you think Team USA Ryder Cup ambitions are related to how Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau get along, you have some chemical concerns of your own. After all, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently spotted shopping together. Bet they didn’t go home empty handed.

