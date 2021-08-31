Shorter size best suited for crickets Olympic bid | Sport

FORMER NATIONAL cricketer Nehemiah Perry says the shorter format of the game would be the most appropriate way for cricket to achieve its goal of becoming an Olympic sport.

His comments come as the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently formally announced its intention to include cricket in its Olympic portfolio, and set a target for inclusion for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. The last time the sport was played in the Olympics was more than a century ago, in 1900 in Paris, where only Great Britain and France took part.

Perry said the T20 or T10 format (10 overs per innings) would be the best version of the game to play, as it would not only increase the excitement and visibility of the sport worldwide, but also fit the schedule. . parameters for the International Olympic Committee.

“I think the size they would take would be T20. They would probably lower it to the T10 size,” Perry said. the gleaner. “You want to make sure you don’t cross the timeline with the Olympics. If you are going to invite a lot of teams, it will take time to get through all these games.

“Ultimately you want some tension. You want to see it as a game about joy and glory and so on. Sometimes the 50-over can be a bit long and wordy, and you might only be able to play one game a day or maybe two games a day.

appropriate time

In a statement last Tuesday, ICC chairman Greg Barclay said he saw the initiative as part of the game’s future health and believed it was the right time for the sport to return.

“We believe cricket would be a great addition to the Olympics, but we know it won’t be easy to secure our entry as there are so many other great sports out there looking to do the same,” Barclay said. “But we feel that now is the time to put our best foot forward and show what a great partnership cricket and the Olympics are.”

It is an initiative that Perry says is feasible, but will require the involvement of all stakeholders, including the IOC, the ICC and the various regional bodies, in determining the qualification requirements, as well as the role that full and associate members of the ICC would play in the venture . However, he sees the long-term benefits it can bring to the sport, especially among those unfamiliar with the game.

“It’s going to be very interesting. It will take some time, but I think it is possible. More than likely the mechanism and all these platforms will be in place to accommodate these games,” said Perry. “It will greatly improve cricket in terms of visibility and popularity. have not practiced the sport.”

The ICC has established an Olympic Working Group, which will be chaired by the President of England and Wales, Ian Watmore.

There are certain requirements that a sport must meet in order to be added to the Games. The sport must be governed by an international federation recognized by the IOC and must also comply with the World Anti-Doping Code. In addition, according to the Commission for the Olympic Programme, among the criteria taken into account in the decision are the history and tradition of the sport, the number of countries participating in their respective major tournaments and the popularity of the sport (presence of spectators at World Championships, press and television coverage, participation of athletes).