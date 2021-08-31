How does the Texas A&M Football team’s recruiting class compare in 2022?





If you’re a Texas A&M Football fan who loves to recruit, you’ve probably had a blast since Jimbo Fisher took over at Aggieland. The FSU-reformed A&M head coach has achieved a top ten class nationally in every full recruitment cycle as head coach. This was highlighted by a star-studded 2019 class with players now favorites for national awards in the 2021 season. Notable names from this class include Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiah Spiller and a handful of other players. But to become an Alabama-level dynasty, you have to maintain the level of talent in your school, which is exactly what Fisher is trying to do. But is he on the right track? How does the Texas A&M Football team’s recruiting class compare to the rest of the SEC in 2022? It’s hard to judge a recruiting class before the cycle is really over – there will be more commitments and there is always a possibility for cancellations. Still, it’s not too early to see what Fisher has been cooking in College Station so far. Right now, Fisher’s class 2022 ranks as 9th best nationally, according to 247Sports Composite Ranking. While this would make its lowest-rated class during his tenure, the rating should continue to rise. Currently, Texas A&M has only 14 dedicated players. For reference, each of Fisher’s previous classes is done with at least 23 commits. The part that should excite Aggie fans is the quality of the recruit who is committed to the Texas A&M Football team. This starts with 5-star Conner Weigman, who is one of the best quarterbacks in the class. He proved this with a great show at the Elite 11 Camp earlier this summer. He has already had a dominant start at the high school level this fall. In addition to Weigman, the Aggies have four dedicated players in the top-100 of their class. There are only a few teams in the country that can match that. To give you a more tangible number, Texas A&M’s 2022 commitments have an average rating of 92.43. That number may not mean much to you – allow me to give you some context. There are only three other highly rated teams in the country in Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson. The Aggies are in elite company. To make an even better comparison, “Bama and OSU both have 14 players in their class so far, matching A&M’s total. Clemson and Alabama have two five-stars, while A&M and OSU have one five-star. In short, Texas A&M’s recruiting class is really good. If they try to make it to the College Football Playoff in the future, they are on the right track in terms of talent.

