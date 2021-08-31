5 Things That Can’t Happen To The Gators





It’s not entirely true that anything can happen in a football match. Unless the earth opens up and swallows the entire Florida sidelines in the first quarter, there’s no way Samford is going to beat the Gators this season. But Florida fans aren’t worried about those Bulldogs. It’s that other group of dogs, the Crimson Tide, LSU, etc., etc., etc. that worries them. For 2021 to be a glorious fall in Gainesville, many things need to happen along the way. But there are also a few things that can’t happen, for example. … 5. Anthony Richardson Can’t Stink All of QB’s attention is on Emory Jones, who looks like a capable successor to Kyle Trask. Well, find out soon enough. If he’s a rock and stays healthy, it doesn’t really matter how his backup does. But if he flops or gets hurt, it’s all about Richardson. Like all promising young QBs, Richardson looks great with a clipboard on the sidelines. But a team is only as good as its reserve quarterback. If Richardson isn’t as good as he looks, Plan C would be one of the true freshmen. That’s not an option a Florida fan wants to take. Ready for his shot:Anthony Richardson ‘blessed’ with the ability to improve and inspire with Gators 4. Third-and-Granthams can’t be a dirty word The phrase became an expanded four-letter word in 2020. It alluded to defensive coordinator Todd Grantham’s tendency to shoot for third and give up big plays. The high risk/high reward approach is great when it works, but it didn’t bring many rewards in 2020. The Gators ranked 72nd in the conversion defense third among the Division I teams. They were repeatedly burned by bad handling, miscommunication and an overall ineptitude that had many culprits. David Whitley:Grantham’s grumblings will settle down this fall Grantham’s approach brought many rewards in 2019, when UF finished at No. 7 nationally in overall defense, earning 15.5 points per game. Third-and-Grantham was then an expression of affection. It must become one again. 3.2021 Dan Mullen cannot return to 2020 Dan Mullen The head coach set the tone and Mullen’s tone was erratic, defiant and undisciplined. last season. Other than that, he still called a pretty good game. But those things are important. 2020 is remembered for Mullens Pack the Swamp tizzy after Texas A&M. His WWE-caliber antics as UF and Missouri feuded before halftime. His pooh-poohing about the importance of the Cotton Bowl. When players see that, they don’t have to think twice before throwing an opponent’s shoe. UF no longer needs flying shoes. It’s finally Dan’s team:After winning with McElwain players, Mullen gets to build Gators with his recruits 2. The transfer portal cannot disappoint Mullen hasn’t been Saban-esque when it comes to recruiting 5-star high school students, but he’s shown a knack for luring. transfers to Gainesville. That allowed him to struggle across some large gaps on the depth map. Who should you pay attention to:Unofficial 2021 Florida Gators Depth Map The defense line will be largely manned by Penn State refugee Antonio Valentino, and a pair of Auburn transfers, Tyrone Truesdell and Daquan Newkirk. Florida had running backs, but Clemson transfer Demarkcus Bowman and Miami transfer Lorenzo Lingard present the backfield with some breakaway threats. One reason why players Handover is that they weren’t everything they were in their previous schools for. The Gators need their transfers to be as good as the fans hope. 1. UF can’t lose to FSU Georgia is a category unto itself for all the usual reasons (SEC East race, bragging rights, extending UGA’s national drought to about 129 years). Otherwise, as much as losing to Alabama or LSU would sting, don’t forget to overlook the last game on the schedule. FSUs are far from out of the wild after Jimbo, but Mike Norvell seems to have an idea. The Seminoles are recruiting at a top-10 level again. Capturing Ben Hill Griffin Stadium would boost the FSU’s rebuilding program and deal a blow to the SEC’s superiority complex. All things considered, an upset of the Seminoles could be the worst loss of all.

