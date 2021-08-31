Report: Patriots turn to unwritten kicker Quinn Nordin over veteran Nick Folk





The only member of the New England Patriots’ undrafted class will continue a 53-man streak going back 18 years. According to Field Yates from ESPN, the Patriots are expected to stick with rookie kicker Quinn Nordin over incumbent Nick Folk to start the 2021 regular season. Nordin, 23, signed days after the design closed in May. The Michigan product started all three preseason games in August, going 6-of-8 on field goals and 4-of-7 on extra points with 48- and 50-yard lunges. He recovered from missing three tries at close range against the Philadelphia Eagles to make all but a 54-yard try in the closing seconds of the final against the New York Giants. Sunday marked the season debut for Folk, who had signed another one-year contract in March with a $1.225 million guarantee and got the first look. Nicks got a pretty good level of consistency since we got him, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Monday. He’s been pretty stable. His chances were a little less. We wanted to give Quinn a few more chances. Well look how that all goes, but it was a very competitive place, and it’s a competitive place, and of course you have to make a decision. It’s good to have that kind of competition and have good players competing. Folk, 36, converted 92.9 percent of his field goals and 90.9 percent of his extra points at New England last season. The incumbent veteran is eligible to join the practice squad of 16 under the new collective bargaining agreement and would not be subject to waivers. Folk, a 2007 Pro Bowler, has also been a member of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Hotshots from the truncated Alliance of American Football.

