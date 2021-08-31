2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider





South Newton ended its 39-game losing streak with a 39-14 win over West Central. Oak Hill ended Southwood’s regular-season 33-game winning streak with a 29-13 win. Shelbyville saw its 26-game loss come to an end with a 22-16 win over Richmond. Perry Meridian’s 22-game loss streak in the regular season comes to an end with a 42-7 win over Southport. Winamac ended Pioneer’s 42-game Hoosier North Conference winning streak with a 38-6 win. LaPorte’s 21-14 overtime win over Penn was the Slicers’ first regular-season win over the Kingsmen since 1961. Goshen’s 61-0 win over South Bend Clay was the RedHawks’ biggest margin of victory since 1915. Goshen sophomore Grace Kercher also became the first female athlete in school history to play in a varsity football game. Triton’s football community mourns the loss of senior lineman Cameron Fairchild, who died on August 28 in a car accident. Western football fans are also mourning the passing of junior lineman Trevor Buckley, who was involved in a car accident on August 21. LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STROKES Center Grove has won 16 consecutive games. Indianapolis Roncalli has a 14-game winning streak. Indianapolis Cathedral has a seven-game winning streak. LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STROKES Pike Central has dropped 24 consecutive games. Dugger Union has suffered 22 consecutive defeats. Bellmont has lost 21 games in a row Indianapolis Shortridge has a 19-game losing streak. Rushville has a 16-game losing slip. Cloverdale has lost 14 games in a row. Benton Central and Crawfordsville are on a 13-game losing streak. Eastern (Pekin) has lost 12 games in a row. Eastern Greene, Lake Station, Rock Creek Academy and South Bend Clay have lost 11 games. North Miami has dropped 10 consecutive games. Anderson Prep Academy, Munster and Taylor dropped nine consecutive games, Frankton has lost eight games in a row. Bedford North Lawrence, Cambridge City Lincoln, Evansville North Indianapolis Pike, Princeton and Seymour have lost a seven-game streak. Blackford, Franklin, Jennings County, Lakeland, Muncie Central, Oldenburg Academy, South Bend Riley, Terre Haute South and Woodlan have lost six games. Phalen Academy, Switzerland County, and Whitko have lost five consecutive games. CONSEQUENTIAL REGULAR SEASON WIN Valparaiso 24, South Adams 20, Center Grove 11, Homestead 10, West Lafayette 10, Eastbrook 9, Leo 9, Carmel 8, Indianapolis Roncalli 8, Norwell 8, West Washington 8, Centerville 7, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 7, Mishawaka 7, Oak Hill 7. Triton Central 7, Evansville Mater Dei 6, Gibson Southern 6, Hanover Central 6, Monroe Central 6, Salem 6, Tri 6, Tri-West 6, Whiteland 6, Winamac 6, Hamilton Southeastern 5, Indianapolis Lutheran 5, North Posey 5, Paoli 5. CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSS Bellmont 31, Pike Central 21, Eastern (Pekin) 20, Indianapolis Shortridge 17, Rushville 15, Cloverdale 13, Benton Central 11, Crawfordsville 11, Eastern Greene 10, Rock Creek Academy 10, South Bend Clay 10, Lake Station 9, North Miami 9, Anderson Prep Academy 8, Fort Wayne Wayne 8, Munster 8, Taylor 8, Edgewood 7, Frankton 7, Bedford North Lawrence 6, Evansville North 6, Indianapolis Pike 6, North Putnam 6, Princeton 6, Seymour 6, Blackford 5, Cambridge City Lincoln 5, Franklin 5, Jennings County 5, Lakeland 5, Muncie Central 5, Oldenburg Academy 5, South Bend Riley 5, Terre Haute South 5, Woodlan 5. LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STROKES Columbus East has had 96 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference wins. East Central has won 42 consecutive Eastern Indiana Conference games. Lafayette Jeff has won 32 consecutive North Central Conference games. Southwood has racked up 29 consecutive Three Rivers Conference wins. Valparaiso has a 22-game win streak in Duneland Athletic Conference. Indianapolis Lutheran has won 17 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games. Eastern (Greentown) has a 15 game winning streak in Hoosier Heartland Conference. South Adams has won 13 Allen County Conference games in a row. LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE RELEASE STROKES Benton Central has lost 39 consecutive Hoosier Conference games. Caston has lost 33 consecutive Hoosier North Conference games. South Bend Clay has suffered 32 consecutive losses in the Northern Indiana Conference. Crawford County has lost 25 consecutive Patoka Lake Conference games. Bellmont has lost 25 consecutive Northeast 8 Conference games. Goshen has lost 24 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games. Shelbyville has an 18-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak. Perry Meridian has a 17-game Mid-State Conference losing slip. Pike Central has lost 15 consecutive Pocket Conference games. WINNER ACTIVE COACHES Larry “Bud” Wright (Sheridan) 430, Russ Radtke (Knox) ​​374, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 343, John Hart (Brownsburg) 308, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 291, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 276, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 260, Kevin O’Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 238, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 235, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 228, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 226, John Hendryx (Winamac) 226, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 213, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis) Scecina) 206, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 205. CLOSE TO 200 PROFIT: Tim Able (Triton Central) 199, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 197. SOON AT 150 WINS: Phil Mason (Michigan City) 149, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 148, Steve Cooley (New Albany) 142. CLOSE INSIDE 100 PROFIT: Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 98, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 96, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 96, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 95.

